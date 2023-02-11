Mikel Arteta says 'different rules' were applied for Ivan Toney's Brentford equaliser against Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says "different rules" were applied which allowed Ivan Toney's equaliser to stand for Brentford and cost Arsenal a potentially crucial victory.

Arteta's side were set to move eight points clear of rivals Manchester City after Leandro Trossard put them ahead until Toney headed home from a set-piece which was the subject of a lengthy check from the VAR Lee Mason.

Brentford centre-back Ethan Pinnock appeared to be offside while blocking Arsenal's Gabriel as a free-kick was delivered into the area for Toney to volley back across goal, with Arteta believing the rules were not applied correctly.

"I just looked at it back and it is offside," he said. "We'll probably be given an explanation later in the week but today we haven't got any.

"Looking at the images, you have to apply certain principles in defending and you do that by sticking to the rules and suddenly you apply different rules then you have to change your principles. So tell us before because then you don't hold the line that high because you're always going to have an advantage if you get blocked.

"It's too late, the goal was allowed, we dropped two points."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank saw the incident differently.

Image: Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates with team-mates after levelling at the Emirates

"Every week there are VAR decisions that are going marginally one way or the other," he said. "I agree that when they kick the ball Ethan is in an offside position. As far as I know the football law, the next question is, did he influence that we could cross the ball across? They decided it was not enough, I agree!"

There was a further question of offside when Pinnock headed the ball forward to Christian Norgaard, who hooked it across for Toney to score.

"The second one, I don't know," said Arteta. "You have to see the line the way they see it with the camera. It's irrelevant, it's gone."