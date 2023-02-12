Man Utd boss Marc Skinner criticises Tottenham's Eveliina Summanen for 'play-acting' before Ella Toone red card

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was critical of Spurs' Eveliina Summanen for her part in Ella Toone's sending off during a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The England international saw red with 11 minutes remaining after getting involved in a coming together with Summanen, reacting to an initial tangle of legs before shoving the Spurs player.

Referee Amy Fearn issued a straight red card to Toone, which manager Skinner has promised to appeal. If upheld the midfielder will serve a three-match suspension and miss next month's trip to title rivals Chelsea.

United did return to the Women's Super League summit thanks to Leah Galton's second-half strike and Molly Bartrip's own-goal but Skinner was disappointed with the supposed "play acting" of Summanen, who fell to the floor holding her face after the incident.

"Maybe play-acting is a tough word but actually the reality is there is no need to roll around holding your face, right? There is no need," he said.

"You want to see passion for your club. Yes, it is a foul and probably a yellow card with the tackle from Tooney but there is a tangle of legs. Maybe there is a little bit of frustration and we have to be accountable for our actions.

"We'll assess that within and deal with it internally but you just don't need to roll around holding your face. That is the part I don't want to come into our game because it is a clear push on the shoulder and maybe more frustration.

Man United players celebrate retaking the lead against Spurs

"Once we're all calm, we'll assess what happens and assess our part, own our part but the reality is we shouldn't scold someone for showing commitment and passion.

"If that is a violent act, no we wouldn't accept that, but we will look and assess.

"We'll see what the right conversations should be but I want to see that fight in my team all the time because it is exciting and shows the commitment these players have to the club."

Analysis: United capable of pushing Chelsea

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Marc Skinner described Leah Galton as "deadly" after the game. He was speaking about her effectiveness in front of goal. The forward is so difficult to pick up, because her movement is intentionally late, arriving in the box just at the moment the ball does. She's a defender's nightmare. Once she's got the ball at her feet with a sight of goal most are powerless to stop the aftermath.

All of United's front four were effective, in different ways. Alessia Russo's mere presence disturbed Spurs' backline - she dragged them out of shape, while Nikita Parris was United's ball carrier. She collected forward passes and was bullish and direct, outmuscling defenders to force openings. Ella Toone's afternoon was blighted by a loss of discipline late on but she was the pivot - the connection between midfield and attack. An integral link in the chain.

The youthful exuberance of both Russo and Toone works perfectly with the experience of Galton and Parris on either flank. It's the ideal blend. For that reason, I think they are in with a shout of the WSL crown this season. "We're title contenders," Skinner happily admitted to Sky Sports.

They are a part of the title-chasing crop, at the very least. Chelsea will take some stopping but if any team are equipped to go toe-to-toe it's this talented United side.