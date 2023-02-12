Tottenham Women 1-2 Man United Women: Marc Skinner's side return to top of WSL with win despite Ella Toone seeing red

Manchester United returned to the top of the Women's Super League after edging Spurs 2-1 in a fiery encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite midfielder Ella Toone seeing red.

Leah Galton, scoring her fifth goal of the season, had given the visitors a deserved lead (67) but Marc Skinner's side were pegged back by a wonderful solo strike from Bethany England (75).

The celebrations were ultimately short-lived, though, after Molly Bartrip turned substitute Lucia Garcia's cross into her own net just 14 seconds after Spurs drew level (76).

Tempers flared thereafter, as Toone clashed with Eveliina Summanen before losing her cool and raising her hand to the Norwegian international, leaving the referee no choice but to serve Toone her marching orders (80).

The midfielder now faces a three game suspension and will be absent for United's trip to title rivals Chelsea on March 12. "You can't hide from the fact she's one of United's best players - it's a big miss," former England international fern Whelan said.

Skinner's side managed to limp over the finish line, nonetheless, and have reentered the title race as a result - they now hold a one-point advantage over Chelsea having played a game more.

"After last week, drawing 0-0 with Everton, we felt a lot of frustration," scorer Galton told Sky Sports afterwards. "We're relieved. We need to keep it positive and keep showing up to every game."

How United overcame brave Spurs

Image: Manchester United players celebrate their side's second goal of the game, an own goal by Tottenham's Molly Bartrip (not pictured)

It wasn't until the 67th minute that the game exploded into life, with Galton showing immense composure to convert Ona Batlle's endeavour into a tangible advantage.

The full-back had been making enterprising runs all game but was failing to find a target with searching deliveries into the box, until Galton appeared in the right place at the right time to rifle the ball beyond the clutches of Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Spurs levelled shortly after through January signing England, who responded to her national team snub superbly by scoring a fourth goal for her new club, only for Bartip's mistake to cost Rehanne Skinner's side a share of the points.

"It was good TV, I'd imagine," opposite number Skinner summarised post-match. "We're not here to bank up, we're here to attack. That's the Manchester United style," he added.

The defeat means Spurs have suffered a seventh consecutive loss in the league, leaving them vulnerable at the wrong end of the table, while United leapfrog Emma Hayes' Chelsea to go top.

Tottenham host Reading in the FA Cup on Sunday February 26 at 12pm before returning to WSL action at Manchester City. The game kicks off at 2pm on Sunday March 5.

Manchester United are visited by Durham Women in the FA Cup before hosting Leicester in the WSL on Sunday March 5 at 12.30pm.