Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker substituted at half-time with apparent injury

Sunday 12 February 2023 17:59, UK
Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa after sustaining an apparent thigh injury.
The striker appeared to be struggling with a thigh problem after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half. He managed to play on and grabbed an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal as City led at half-time 3-0.
However, he was replaced by Julian Alvarez at the break, leaving doubts over his fitness for Wednesday's crucial Premier League meeting with leaders Arsenal.
More to follow...
