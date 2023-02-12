Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker substituted at half-time with apparent injury

Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time of Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa after sustaining an apparent thigh injury.

The striker appeared to be struggling with a thigh problem after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez midway through the half. He managed to play on and grabbed an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal as City led at half-time 3-0.

Image: Erling Haaland challenges with Emi Martinez

However, he was replaced by Julian Alvarez at the break, leaving doubts over his fitness for Wednesday's crucial Premier League meeting with leaders Arsenal.

More to follow...