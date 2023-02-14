Behind the Whistle: Chris Foy explains latest EFL decisions including Rotherham and Middlesbrough calls

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two action.

Although many decisions made on the pitch are of a subjective nature, Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL, starting with the below.

Sky Bet Championship

Incident: Penalty appeal (Rotherham United)

Decision: No penalty awarded (Rotherham United)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rotherham appeal for a penalty and see their appeals waved away

Foy says: "There is no doubt contact is made between the ball and the arm of the defender, however, not every time the ball and arm make contact means a handball offence. The match officials made a judgement that the arms of the attacker were tucked closely to his side, and that he was attempting to move his arms away from the ball, rather than making himself bigger. I think this is the correct decision as the arms are in a justifiable position given his action."

Incident: Potential offside (Middlesbrough)

Decision: Goal awarded (Middlesbrough)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the Middlesbrough goal against Cardiff City which was deemed fair despite offside appeals

Foy says: "This is a very tight offside decision, but ultimately one that is correct once you slow down the footage and pause at the moment the ball is played.

"Of course, the assistant referee doesn't have the benefit of that on the day, so it is a very good decision that results in a goal being scored by the away side."

Sky Bet League One

Incident: Penalty appeal and potential red card (Ipswich Town)

Decision: Penalty awarded and no caution given (Ipswich Town)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how Ipswich are awarded a penalty but the Sheffield Wednesday player escapes a red card

Foy says: "This decision is split into two parts - the awarding of a penalty and the potential red card for violent conduct.

"The correct decision is made in respect of the penalty. The assistant referee has spotted an off-the-ball altercation and alerted the referee. However, in this instance, there also should have been a red card issued for violent conduct, but unfortunately the on-field team were not certain of the identity of the Sheffield Wednesday player, as play continued momentarily before the referee awarded the penalty."

Incident: Potential offside (Bolton Wanderers)

Decision: Goal awarded (Bolton Wanderers)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the incident which saw a Bolton Wanderers goal allowed to stand despite offside appeals

Foy says: "In this scenario, I think it's important to clarify what the offside law is, given on this occasion there are two defending players behind the goalkeeper.

"A player is in an offside position if:

Any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents' half (excluding the halfway line) and

Any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents' goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent

"In the majority of cases, one of the defending players is the goalkeeper, however, in this case the offside line was judged using two defenders.

"Therefore, it's a really good decision by the match officials, who are aware of which player is the second rear-most defender, especially given this was the opening goal of the game and could have shaped proceedings differently."

Sky Bet League Two

Incident: Penalty appeal - handball (AFC Wimbledon)

Decision: No penalty awarded (AFC Wimbledon)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the incident which saw AFC Wimbledon's penalty appeals turned down

Foy says: "I think we can compare this decision to the one at Blackpool v Rotherham United, as detailed above.

"The key differences are that in this game, the Carlisle United defender clearly makes a movement towards the ball, therefore making his body bigger and the ball has travelled a relative distance. Given the ball makes contact with the defender's arm, while away from his body, which stops the ball progressing, therefore, on balance I think a penalty being awarded would have been a better outcome."