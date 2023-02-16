Rangers: Michael Beale concedes chances of catching Celtic are ‘low’

Michael Beale admits the chances of Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership this season are low due to the "outstanding" form of Celtic.

Rangers are undefeated in 13 games since Beale took charge, with their 2-2 draw with Celtic in January the only dropped points of his tenure.

But, despite that impressive run of form, they have been unable to close the nine-point gap to Ange Postecoglou's side, with the current champions on a run of 18 league games unbeaten.

Ahead of the trip to Livingston on Saturday, Beale was asked to assess his side's title chances.

"If you looked at probability, the probability is low because the games are running out and there are only so many games left," he said.

"We are in very good form. Celtic are in very good form and their form has run longer than ours so you would say it is outstanding form.

"What I would say is momentum can change things in football so all we have to do is keep doing our job and hope the momentum changes.

"If it doesn't, we still have to win games for Rangers and build our team stronger for the cup competitions and what is to come.

"We cannot take a foot off it, that's why I was a little bit annoyed at the weekend's performance."

Futures are to be decided

Beale believes his current squad is too big as he starts looking ahead to next season.

A number of Rangers players, including Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, are out of contract in the summer and the manager will be aiming to begin the new campaign with a more streamlined playing staff.

"Ideally if you had 10 outfield players, you'd want another 10 so two for each position," he added.

"You'd want an extra striker and extra goalie, so three goalies and three number nines. That obviously gives you a rough guide. We've obviously had one or two players who had injury problems so you're carrying a slightly larger number.

"The summer - with the contract situation and just with the window opening, whether you're in contract or out - gives me the chance to maybe get that to where I want it.

"I think that we've got quite an inflated squad, but obviously not everybody has been fit and the we've just been running with 18.

"The lovely thing for us is we've got a third of the season to go, everything's to play for so we're in a good place to where we were maybe a couple of months ago.

"The squad looks stronger, our results have been stronger. The trophies are there still to be won and I think people's futures are there to be decided as well."

