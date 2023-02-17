Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al-Taawoun

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Full coverage from the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr take on Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 3pm).

The 37-year-old scored his first hat-trick in an Al Nassr shirt last week to surpass 500 career league goals as his club thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0.

Al-Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, but can move top on goal difference with victory.

Al-Taawoun lost 2-1 last time out to Al-Fateh, their second defeat in the last five games which leaves them fifth with 30 points from 16 matches.