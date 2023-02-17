 Skip to content

Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al-Taawoun

In his last outing, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick in an Al Nassr shirt last week as his club thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0; Al Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, but can move top with victory; Watch Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun in a free stream here

Friday 17 February 2023 15:02, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 3pm).

The 37-year-old scored his first hat-trick in an Al Nassr shirt last week to surpass 500 career league goals as his club thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0.

Al-Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, but can move top on goal difference with victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr, including his 500th career league goal, as his side beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Taawoun lost 2-1 last time out to Al-Fateh, their second defeat in the last five games which leaves them fifth with 30 points from 16 matches.

