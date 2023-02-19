Heung-Min Son: Tottenham call for action after online racist abuse aimed at forward

Spurs Tweeted: "We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the club. We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

Tottenham have called on social media companies and authorities to "take action" after reporting online racist abuse directed at their forward Heung-Min Son following the 2-0 win over West Ham on Super Sunday.

Son scored Spurs' second goal in the 2-0 win over their London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Football Association replied to Tottenham's tweet with a similar call for action later on Sunday evening.

"We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min this evening," read an FA tweet. "This has no place in our game and we fully support the authorities and social media companies to take the strongest possible action to tackle it."

In June 2022, a group of 12 men who racially abused Son on Twitter were given "community resolutions" and wrote apologies to the Tottenham forward. The abuse took place after Spurs' 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, 2021.

Earlier in February, Troy Deeney said the racial abuse he received at the hands of a Birmingham supporter shows "certain football fans" are still lacking in "education and respect".

Deeney - Birmingham's captain - and a number of supporters reported hearing the striker being subjected to racist abuse following the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Cardiff at St Andrew's.

Sky Sports News have approached Instagram and Meta for comment.

