 Skip to content

Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Date, time, how to follow

Manchester United must overcome Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday, but Arsenal are already awaiting Friday's draw for the last 16; West Ham will find out their Europa Conference League last-16 opponents this week

Tuesday 21 February 2023 11:56, UK

Arsenal and Man Utd will both be in Friday&#39;s Europa League draw - but neither can face each other in the group stages
Image: Arsenal will be in Friday's Europa League draw but Man Utd still need to get past Barcelona

Arsenal's automatic progression to the last 16 of this season's Europa League means they have had to wait for the conclusion of the play-off round before learning who they will face next in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side are two points clear in the Premier League title race, but their good form this season has been aided by a strong run in Europe's secondary cup competition. The Gunners finished top of their group before Christmas, losing just once as they finished above PSV Eindhoven in Group A.

Manchester United hope to join them in the hat on Friday but must overcome Barcelona in their second leg first, with Erik ten Hag's side drawing 2-2 with the Catalan giants after their thrilling first leg at the Camp Nou.

United would be an unseeded team should they prevail, meaning they would face a group winner - but they would avoid Arsenal at this stage. Sky Sports provides all the details for the Europa League last-16 draw, as well as the Europa Conference League last-16 draw involving West Ham.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus are among the eight teams Man Utd could draw in the Europa League play-offs
Image: Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus are all fighting to progress

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw will be held at 12pm on Friday February 24 at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

Trending

How does the draw work?

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring for Man Utd vs Barcelona
Image: Man Utd drew 2-2 with Barcelona in the first leg

The eight Europa League group-stage winners will be seeded. The winners of the knockout-round play-off winners will be unseeded.

The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.

Also See:

That means if Manchester United overcome Barcelona they will not be drawn against Arsenal at this stage.

What happens to the group winners?

Arsenal, as one of the group winners, will also benefit from playing the second leg of the last-16 tie at home.

Who will be in the last-16 draw?

Roma&#39;s head coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match vs Red Bull Salzburg
Image: Roma currently trail Red Bull Salzburg

Seeded teams (Qualified teams as group winners)

  • Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Arsenal
  • SC Freiburg
  • Ferencvaros
  • Feyenoord
  • Real Betis
  • Real Sociedad
  • Fenerbahce
Nantes&#39; Ludovic Blas earned Nantes a 1-1 Europa League first leg draw at Juventus
Image: Nantes' Ludovic Blas earned Nantes a 1-1 draw at Juventus

Unseeded teams (Europa League play-off winners)

  • Barcelona/Manchester United (agg: 2-2)
  • Juventus/Nantes (agg: 1-1)
  • Sporting Lisbon/FC Midtjylland (agg: 1-1)
  • Shakhtar Donetsk/Rennes (agg: 2-1)
  • Ajax/Union Berlin (agg: 0-0)
  • Bayer Leverkusen/Monaco (agg: 2-3)
  • Sevilla/PSV Eindhoven (agg: 3-0)
  • RB Salzburg/Roma (agg: 1-0)

When will the games be played?

Bayer Leverkusen&#39;s Florian Wirtz scores against Monaco in the Europa League
Image: Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scores against Monaco

The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played on March 16, a week later.

When are the Europa League matches?

  • Round of 16: March 9 and 16
  • Quarter and semi-final draw: March 17
  • Quarter-finals: April 13 and 20
  • Semi-finals: May 11 and 18
  • Final: May 31

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

West Ham will be in the Europa Conference League
Image: West Ham are in the Europa Conference League last 16

When is the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

The draw will be held at 1pm on Friday February 24 at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

West Ham
Image: West Ham's European form is in contrast to their domestic exploits

The eight Europa Conference League group-stage winners will be seeded. The winners of the knockout-round play-off winners will be unseeded.

The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.

With West Ham the sole remaining English team left in the competition, they could face any of the unseeded teams.

What happens to the group winners?

West Ham, as one of the group winners, will also benefit from playing the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

Who will be in the last-16 draw?

Nice - Europa Conference League
Image: Nice were among the Europa Conference League group-stage winners

Seeded teams (Qualified teams as group winners)

  • West Ham
  • Nice
  • AZ
  • Slovan Bratislava
  • Villarreal
  • Djurgardens IF
  • Istanbul Basaksehir
  • Sivasspor

Unseeded teams (Europa Conference League play-off winners)

  • Qarabag/Gent (Agg: 1-0)
  • Trabzonspor/Basel (Agg: 1-0)
  • Lazio/CFR Cluj (Agg: 1-0)
  • Bodo/Glimt/Lech Poznan (Agg: 0-0)
  • Braga/Fiorentina (Agg: 0-4)
  • AEK Larnaca/ Dnipro (Agg: 1-0)
  • Sheriff Tiraspol/Serbia Partizan (Agg: 0-1)
  • Ludogorets Razgrad/Anderlecht (Agg: 1-0)

When will the games be played?

The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played on March 16, a week later.

When is the quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on March 17, a day after the second legs of the last 16.

The first legs will be played on April 13, and the second legs will be played a week later on April 20.

When are the Europa Conference League matches?

  • Round of 16: March 9 and 16
  • Quarter and semi-final draw: March 17
  • Quarter-finals: April 13 and 20
  • Semi-finals: May 11 and 18
  • Final: June 7
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Could you win £250,000 for free on Tuesday with Super 6? Entries by 7:45pm, good luck!

Around Sky

Sky Sports F1

Bring the blockbusters home