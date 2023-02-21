Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Date, time, how to follow

Manchester United must overcome Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday, but Arsenal are already awaiting Friday's draw for the last 16; West Ham will find out their Europa Conference League last-16 opponents this week
Tuesday 21 February 2023 11:56, UK
Arsenal's automatic progression to the last 16 of this season's Europa League means they have had to wait for the conclusion of the play-off round before learning who they will face next in the competition.
Mikel Arteta's side are two points clear in the Premier League title race, but their good form this season has been aided by a strong run in Europe's secondary cup competition. The Gunners finished top of their group before Christmas, losing just once as they finished above PSV Eindhoven in Group A.
Manchester United hope to join them in the hat on Friday but must overcome Barcelona in their second leg first, with Erik ten Hag's side drawing 2-2 with the Catalan giants after their thrilling first leg at the Camp Nou.
United would be an unseeded team should they prevail, meaning they would face a group winner - but they would avoid Arsenal at this stage. Sky Sports provides all the details for the Europa League last-16 draw, as well as the Europa Conference League last-16 draw involving West Ham.
The draw will be held at 12pm on Friday February 24 at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.
The eight Europa League group-stage winners will be seeded. The winners of the knockout-round play-off winners will be unseeded.
The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.
That means if Manchester United overcome Barcelona they will not be drawn against Arsenal at this stage.
Arsenal, as one of the group winners, will also benefit from playing the second leg of the last-16 tie at home.
Seeded teams (Qualified teams as group winners)
Unseeded teams (Europa League play-off winners)
The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played on March 16, a week later.
The draw will be held at 1pm on Friday February 24 at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.
The eight Europa Conference League group-stage winners will be seeded. The winners of the knockout-round play-off winners will be unseeded.
The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.
With West Ham the sole remaining English team left in the competition, they could face any of the unseeded teams.
West Ham, as one of the group winners, will also benefit from playing the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.
Seeded teams (Qualified teams as group winners)
Unseeded teams (Europa Conference League play-off winners)
The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played on March 16, a week later.
The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on March 17, a day after the second legs of the last 16.
The first legs will be played on April 13, and the second legs will be played a week later on April 20.