Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Date, time, how to follow

Arsenal's automatic progression to the last 16 of this season's Europa League means they have had to wait for the conclusion of the play-off round before learning who they will face next in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side are two points clear in the Premier League title race, but their good form this season has been aided by a strong run in Europe's secondary cup competition. The Gunners finished top of their group before Christmas, losing just once as they finished above PSV Eindhoven in Group A.

Manchester United hope to join them in the hat on Friday but must overcome Barcelona in their second leg first, with Erik ten Hag's side drawing 2-2 with the Catalan giants after their thrilling first leg at the Camp Nou.

United would be an unseeded team should they prevail, meaning they would face a group winner - but they would avoid Arsenal at this stage. Sky Sports provides all the details for the Europa League last-16 draw, as well as the Europa Conference League last-16 draw involving West Ham.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Image: Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus are all fighting to progress

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw will be held at 12pm on Friday February 24 at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

Image: Man Utd drew 2-2 with Barcelona in the first leg

The eight Europa League group-stage winners will be seeded. The winners of the knockout-round play-off winners will be unseeded.

The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.

That means if Manchester United overcome Barcelona they will not be drawn against Arsenal at this stage.

What happens to the group winners?

Arsenal, as one of the group winners, will also benefit from playing the second leg of the last-16 tie at home.

Who will be in the last-16 draw?

Image: Roma currently trail Red Bull Salzburg

Seeded teams (Qualified teams as group winners)

Union Saint-Gilloise

Arsenal

SC Freiburg

Ferencvaros

Feyenoord

Real Betis

Real Sociedad

Fenerbahce

Image: Nantes' Ludovic Blas earned Nantes a 1-1 draw at Juventus

Unseeded teams (Europa League play-off winners)

Barcelona/Manchester United (agg: 2-2)

Juventus/Nantes (agg: 1-1)

Sporting Lisbon/FC Midtjylland (agg: 1-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk/Rennes (agg: 2-1)

Ajax/Union Berlin (agg: 0-0)

Bayer Leverkusen/Monaco (agg: 2-3)

Sevilla/PSV Eindhoven (agg: 3-0)

RB Salzburg/Roma (agg: 1-0)

When will the games be played?

Image: Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scores against Monaco

The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played on March 16, a week later.

When are the Europa League matches?

Round of 16: March 9 and 16

Quarter and semi-final draw: March 17

Quarter-finals: April 13 and 20

Semi-finals: May 11 and 18

Final: May 31

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Image: West Ham are in the Europa Conference League last 16

When is the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

The draw will be held at 1pm on Friday February 24 at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

Image: West Ham's European form is in contrast to their domestic exploits

The eight Europa Conference League group-stage winners will be seeded. The winners of the knockout-round play-off winners will be unseeded.

The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.

With West Ham the sole remaining English team left in the competition, they could face any of the unseeded teams.

What happens to the group winners?

West Ham, as one of the group winners, will also benefit from playing the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

Who will be in the last-16 draw?

Image: Nice were among the Europa Conference League group-stage winners

Seeded teams (Qualified teams as group winners)

West Ham

Nice

AZ

Slovan Bratislava

Villarreal

Djurgardens IF

Istanbul Basaksehir

Sivasspor

Unseeded teams (Europa Conference League play-off winners)

Qarabag/Gent (Agg: 1-0)

Trabzonspor/Basel (Agg: 1-0)

Lazio/CFR Cluj (Agg: 1-0)

Bodo/Glimt/Lech Poznan (Agg: 0-0)

Braga/Fiorentina (Agg: 0-4)

AEK Larnaca/ Dnipro (Agg: 1-0)

Sheriff Tiraspol/Serbia Partizan (Agg: 0-1)

Ludogorets Razgrad/Anderlecht (Agg: 1-0)

When will the games be played?

The first legs of the last 16 will be played on March 9, and the second legs will be played on March 16, a week later.

When is the quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on March 17, a day after the second legs of the last 16.

The first legs will be played on April 13, and the second legs will be played a week later on April 20.

When are the Europa Conference League matches?