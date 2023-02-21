Sarina Wiegman: We don't know best England XI yet - but that will change before Women's World Cup

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has admitted she does not know her best starting XI five months out from the start of the Women's World Cup in July, but is "excited" by the prospect of so many players competing for places in the squad.

Wiegman made nine changes to her starting selection against Italy on Sunday - with only Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter keeping their places from a convincing victory over Korea Republic three days prior - while Katie Robinson made her first international start.

The Lionesses boss, who remains unbeaten in 28 games as manager, says the depth in the squad is "growing" as a result of emerging young talent and has warned of more changes ahead of Thursday's concluding Arnold Clark Cup fixture against Belgium in Bristol.

England are tied on points with their European counterparts in the round-robin competition's table, with Belgium also securing two wins from two games played - the outcome, therefore, will decide who lifts the Arnold Clark Cup trophy at Ashton Gate on Thursday evening.

Arnold Clark Cup table Team Played Won GD Points England 2 2 +5 6 Belgium 2 2 +2 6 Italy 2 0 -2 0 Korea Republic 2 0 -5 0

"The squad is good," Wiegman said, when asked about whether three games in six days is taking its toll on players. "Everyone will be on pitch this morning. That's really nice. Everyone is available and you can expect some changes compared to Sunday.

"We want to win the tournament. We don't know what the strongest XI is at the moment - we don't have to know yet. It's a hard to make decisions but it's exciting. We have so many good No 9s and forward players. It's going to be a hard one but that's what we want."

She continued: "So far I'm very happy. In sport it's normal for new dynamics and changes. The depth in the squad is growing. There are more than 23 that are able to play at a World Cup stage. We have more than 11 players who can start. We want to know what our options are. I hope the [club] managers trust me to manage the players, that's my responsibility.

"We'll pick the best players for the World Cup. In your team you want balance with experience - not just age, playing in big games, playing in front of big crowds, that's also what we look at.

"What we do right now is to be ready for July. Every game we play we want to win. Whoever is on the pitch goes on the pitch to win the game."

When asked about the lack of diversity among current England squads, both at senior and youth level, Wiegman added: "First of all I was pleased with the performance [of the U23s against Belgium on Monday]. U23s is a step to the senior team. You aren't going to change it overnight.

"The FA have launched an improved pathway, which really is about performance but also inclusivity, diversity and accessibility. Hopefully, in the future, we get very good players, but it represents more the diversity of our community."

Defender Millie Bright said: "Changes are in place. You can't put a time frame on it - it's nice knowing that changes have been made and things are in place to make a more diverse future."