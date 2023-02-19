England Women 2-1 Italy Women: Rachel Daly double sees much-changed Lionesses to successive Arnold Clark Cup wins

Rachel Daly's headed double saw a much-changed England Women beat Italy Women 2-1 to win their second Arnold Clark Cup game of the tournament.

Sarina Wiegman made nine changes from the team that beat Korea Republic 4-0 on Thursday evening, with Daly starting up front for the Lionesses having been so effective as a No 9 for Aston Villa this season.

She repaid the faith too, heading home England's opener (32) after a cross from the impressive Katie Robinson in a first half where the hosts struggled to click at times.

Italy had their moments but equalised in controversial circumstances. In scenes reminiscent of Japan's goal against Spain at the men's World Cup last year, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Barbara Bonansea sent in a cross, which was nodded over Ellie Roebuck's outstretched hand by Sofia Cantore (62).

However, there were again questions marks over whether the ball completely crossed the line. England players were up in arms as the referee awarded the goal and, with no goal-line technology in play, the decision was final.

Discussing the incident after the game, Daly told Sky Sports News: "That's for you guys to decide. The referee makes the decision and there's no VAR, we don't have that week-in and week-out, so it's something we have to deal with.

"You can get down about it, get annoyed about it, or you can move on and thrive and finish the game off. That's what we did today. It was good character and resilience from us to get through it."

But the Aston Villa forward popped up with her second headed goal of the afternoon and the winner for the Lionesses. Substitute Lauren James sent in a superb cross from the right wing, with Daly rising above Elena Linari to send the ball home.

England are now top of the Arnold Clark Cup table ahead of Belgium vs South Korea later on Sunday, and have extended their unbeaten run under Wiegman to 28 matches.

How England beat Italy in Arnold Clark Cup

Image: Rachel Daly heads in her second goal of the game to restore England's lead over Italy

It was a fast start at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with both goalkeepers in action. Inside five minutes, Roebuck was forced to push Valentina Giacinti's fierce shot around the post after a great break from Everton's Aurora Galli.

Daly then had two almost identical shots shortly after having put the Italian defence under pressure. Her first shot was turned away by the visitors goalkeeper Cecilia Salvai, the second was struck straight at the stopper.

The game began to meander somewhat as a much-changed England struggled to click in their usual fashion. But it was Daly who finally made the breakthrough, rising high to nod home from Robinson's cross.

Daly hit the woodwork late in the first period - although she was also flagged for offside - and sent two efforts over shortly after the break as England began the second half well.

Team news England made nine changes after their 4-0 win against South Korea. Only Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter kept their places.

Keira Walsh returned in midfield, while Katie Robinson made her first England start.

Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier earned their second caps, while Rachel Daly picked up her 65th.

Jordan Nobbs and Katie Zelem replaced Keira Walsh and Jess Park at half-time, and both opened up a midfield that had been stifled by Italy in the opening 45 minutes. Nobbs had two fierce shots blocked early on, bringing another goal outlet to England's play.

But it was Italy who scored next, equalising in controversial fashion. Bonansea beat Maya Le Tissier down the left of the area with some camera angles appearing to show the ball crossing over the line before she pulled it across into the area.

Cantore nodded the delivery goalwards, with a weak wrist from Roebuck allowing the ball past her. While Alex Greenwood scrambled the ball off the line, Italy appealed for the goal to stand, England against it with the referee deeming the ball had crossed the line entirely.

Image: Italy players celebrate Sofia Cantore's equaliser against England

Shortly after sending another effort wide, Daly nodded England back in front in the 71st minute. James whipped in a cross from the right wing, with the Aston Villa forward rising above her marker to send the ball past Salvai.

Italy hunted for an equaliser in the closing stages, but England closed out the game to secure their second win of the Arnold Clark Cup.

Daly or Russo - who will be England's No 9 at the World Cup?

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui: "Sarina Wiegman has a problem but one that coaches around the world will be jealous of.

"Alessia Russo has already proved she's capable of scoring goals in a major tournament but Rachel Daly is one of the most in-form strikers in world football.

"Both fit Wiegman's system well, working hard off the ball and using their strength and guile to harass defenders.

"Daly also has a chance at being England's starting left-back, but isn't shy about wanting to be England's No 9 on the biggest stage."

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh: "During Euro 2022, there was a big debate over whether Ellen White or Alessia Russo should start up front for England. With White retiring, it was assumed Russo was the natural successor and in many ways, she is.

"Russo remains the No 9 in Wiegman's current best XI - but Daly is starting to give the manager some real selection problems, albeit nice ones.

"White and Russo offered different things to England, but Daly and Russo arguably offer a lot of the same.

Image: Alessia Russo scored in England's Arnold Clark Cup opener against South Korea

"Daly was also a starting full-back - up until about six months ago - and can also offer more defensive solidity when needed.

"Both players will surely be going to the World Cup, all being well. It is just a case of where Daly might start and whether she can usurp Russo as England's starting No 9."

England manager Wiegman told ITV Sport: "We have so many options up front and we are just trying out the options we think we have.

"As we said before this tournament, we want to try out some combinations in the team. We want to see lots of players and what we can take from this game and the South Korea game is that so many players have played minutes and showed where they are at this moment and we've seen lots of good things, so I'm happy with that. They want to give us headaches? Well, they are giving us some headaches."

After the game, Daly told Sky Sports News: "I always say it, and it's the truth, but I'm happy to play in whatever role I'm put in. I'll do my best, whatever that may be and however that looks.

"Playing in the No 9 position is what I do week in, week out so it comes a bit more naturally. But whatever role I'm put in, I'll perform to the best of my ability and I'm happy to be on the scoresheet today."

England defender Jess Carter told Sky Sports News: "She [Daly] is top and she's been performing week in, week out for her club. I'm really happy for her that she got the opportunity to show what she can do here.

"She was given one game to do it and look what's happened!"

Analysis: Zelem brings balance to England's midfield again

Image: Katie Zelem has come on as a half-time substitute in England's two Arnold Clark Cup fixtures

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Zelem would have thought herself unlucky to have been on the bench against Italy. She was a half-time substitute against South Korea and brought a calm and balance to a midfield missing the influence of Walsh.

"The Barcelona midfielder returned on Sunday, but found herself stifled by Italy's midfielders, who managed to restrict her crucial impact. Park and Laura Coombs, who started alongside Walsh in a three, also found time on the ball to be at a premium.

"England did find a way to by-pass a tight midfield in the first half, playing more direct rather than through the phases. It wasn't always pretty, but it did the job.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Wiegman recognised this and switched in Zelem and Nobbs for Walsh and Park at the break. Neither player was able to perform at their best, but the two substitutes had a much-needed impact.

"Zelem again calmed things down in midfield and showed why she is Manchester United captain and leader. Nobbs too bought an additional goal outlet that, until that point, had largely been filled by Daly and occasionally Robinson. Within the first ten minutes, Nobbs saw two shots blocked.

"Wiegman will likely change things again for the final Arnold Clark Cup match against Belgium on Wednesday. Zelem must be wondering what else she has to do to secure a starting spot, having saved the Lionesses midfield for two games in a row."

Wiegman: A very good win and we're happy

Image: Katie Robinson impressed on her first start for England

England manager Sarina Wiegman told ITV Sport:

"I'm very happy with this game. I think we played very well in the first half; second half we started well again, but we had a period where we had a little bit of a hard time and they scored.

"Then, at the end of the game, we were struggling a little bit to get out of their first press. I think we needed to play a little longer, skipping some lines, but we had a hard time doing that.

"We've seen so many players come in today, but then the connections change again, so you have to get used to each other again. In the end, I think it was a very good win and we're happy.

"The way that Italy played [forced us to go direct]. We had enough space and their defensive line was a little higher up and then we wanted to go behind. We did do that sometimes a little too early, so we knew we had to find a balance. If that's the shortest way to goal, you can score and that's a good reason to do it. Sometimes, there's also space in the pockets, so we had to balance that a little bit."

The Lionesses complete their Arnold Clark Cup group stage campaign at Bristol City's Ashton Gate on Wednesday February 22 against Belgium at 7.45pm.