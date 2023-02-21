Leeds reporter's notebook: With Javi Gracia appointed, why did search for Jesse Marsch's replacement take so long?

Just over a fortnight on from the sacking of Jesse Marsch and Leeds United finally have a new head coach.

Leeds were frustratingly unable to land the targets on their initial shortlist, but in Javi Gracia they have a head coach who knows the division and who has already steered a club to safety in the Premier League.

The former Watford boss first spoke to Leeds a couple of weeks ago, but talks accelerated on Sunday night when he impressed the Elland Road hierarchy with his detailed video analysis and ideas.

He is one of eight coaches Leeds spoke to after failing to land their initial targets. The names on that first shortlist were all unavailable in mid-season, and it led to criticism that Leeds didn't have a replacement lined up for Marsch.

The reality is that Leeds had identified their targets and did move quickly to try and land them. But Rayo Vallecano blocked a move for Andoni Iraola, Feyenoord made it clear they didn't want to lose Arne Slot, and Marcelo Gallardo was reluctant to take a new job halfway through a season.

Saturday's defeat against Everton opened up the prospect of Leeds slumping to the bottom of the table with another loss against Southampton this weekend, and although Under-21s boss Michael Skubala was initially expected to take charge of that game, a decision was taken to make a new appointment.

Sporting director Victor Orta had led the search for a new head coach, and has come under increasing pressure to get this decision right.

He had explored the possibility of a short-term appointment with former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder in the crowd to watch Leeds' 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, but the club opted against that.

Fans were chanting 'sack the board' at Everton on Saturday, and it is clear that the pressure was building on Orta and the club hierarchy to act decisively. The expected sale of the club by chairman Andrea Radrizzani to minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises has added even more importance to maintaining Premier League status.

Leeds haven't won a Premier League game since November 5. They have to find a way of altering the trajectory of their season, and they'll be hoping the bounce factor of a new head coach can help them to do that on Saturday against Southampton.

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

"There were only 30 minutes between the confirmation of Javi Gracia's Watford sacking in September 2019 and the naming of Quique Sanchez Flores as his successor.

"Even by the standards of the club's Pozzo owners, it was ruthless. A few months earlier, Gracia had guided Watford to an 11th-placed Premier League finish and an FA Cup final. It was their best season in decades. The next one would end in relegation.

"Watford feared they may be sliding towards that same fate when he took over in January 2018 amid the turbulence of Everton's failed approach for Marco Silva, but Gracia steadied things. Results were not spectacular but, crucially, they were enough.

"Watford survived, finishing the 2017/18 campaign eight points clear of the drop zone in 14th, and Gracia built from there. A side widely expected to struggle in the subsequent season, having lost their best player in Richarlison, instead exceeded all expectations.

"It remains to be seen whether Gracia will get the chance to oversee a full season in charge of Leeds. There is much to be done before that even becomes a consideration and it is no secret the 52-year-old was not their first choice to succeed Jesse Marsch.

"But, given the circumstances, and while some Leeds supporters will need convincing over his credentials for the role, it is not difficult to see how the club's decision-makers landed on him."