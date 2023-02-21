Eddie Howe: Loris Karius is ready to play | We haven't discussed 2018 Champions League final

Eddie Howe has backed Loris Karius to perform if he is selected for the Carabao Cup final, despite the German not featuring for an English club since his nightmare Champions League display for Liverpool in 2018.

The goalkeeper made two bad errors in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in the final of Europe's top club competition five years ago, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp later putting the mistakes "100 per cent" down to concussion Karius experienced in the game.

However, despite that explanation, Karius did not play for Liverpool again. He spent two seasons as a regular on loan at Besiktas in Turkey, had a bit-part role while loaned to Union Berlin and then spent last season back at Liverpool but with no prospect of first-team football.

Newcastle signed him on a free contract in September 2022 but he has remained down the pecking order.

That changed dramatically on Saturday, when Nick Pope was sent off and suspended for Sunday's final against Manchester United, with Martin Dubravka cup-tied and Karl Darlow out on loan.

Karius is now battling with Mark Gillespie - who hasn't played for Newcastle since 2020 - for a start at Wembley and Howe has backed the 29-year-old to perform.

"I've never really discussed [the 2018 final] at any length with him," Howe told Sky Sports. "We've all got stuff that's happened in our careers and our histories that you learn from and he's no different in that respect.

"Since day one, since he's come here, he started where he hadn't had a lot of work before joining us, he's trained with our goalkeeper coaches in a really good way and I think his general performances in training have improved as he's spent more time with us.

"I think he's in a good place and he's ready to play."

Image: Loris Karius' mistake allowed Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to score in 2018

Howe reiterated his sympathy for Pope, who was shown a straight red for handling the ball outside his box at the feet of Mohamed Salah, but says his alternative choice - whether it is Karius or Gillespie - will slot into Newcastle's regular training drills, with no special attention given to the situation.

"I'm feeling disappointed for Nick," said Howe. "That was my whole emotion after the game. Someone who has given his all for the team, he's been outstanding this year, I felt for him.

"But also pleased for another goalkeeper who gets an opportunity. We have to be very positive about our situation, about the game. Yes, it's a blow to lose Nick but we still believe in the team and group we have.

"That's exactly why you have a squad of goalkeepers and to have a goalkeeper of Loris' experience and Mark's experience… they've both played a lot of football in their careers. I've got no doubt about their match fitness because of the way they train.

Image: Loris Karius could start Newcastle's Carabao Cup final with Manchester United

"Yes, I've had conversations with both players and they're in a good place.

"Our work won't change, it will just have different personnel in it. The work itself is very consistent. I believe in that from a defensive perspective, I don't believe in change. I think you have an idea of how you defend as a team and then, depending on personnel, you work the same way.

"This season as a team we've defended brilliantly. Ok we had a challenge against Liverpool and they unpicked us a couple of times but that's been really unlike us this season, so we go to work normally this week."