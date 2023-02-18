Newcastle goalkeeper crisis: Loris Karius or Mark Gillespie could start Carabao Cup final against Manchester United

Newcastle could pick Loris Karius or Mark Gillespie to play next week's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley, amid a goalkeeper crisis at the club.

Nick Pope was sent off for the Magpies in their 2-0 Saturday Night Football defeat to Liverpool for deliberate handball, meaning the England international will be suspended for the final.

Pope's replacement in goal against Liverpool was second-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka - who also cannot play in next week's final as he played in the Carabao Cup for Manchester United earlier this season.

Did you know? Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will only receive a Carabao Cup winners medal if his side lose to Manchester United in the final. The goalkeeper played twice for Erik ten Hag's side in the earlier rounds this season.

With Karl Darlow sent out on loan to Championship club Hull City for the rest of the season, that leaves just Karius and Gillespie as eligible goalkeepers who can play for Newcastle next Sunday.

Karius joined Newcastle on a free transfer in September after being released by Liverpool at the end of last season. He has never started a game for the club since joining and has not played for any club since a 1-1 draw for Union Berlin against Hoffenheim in February 2021.

The German goalkeeper's last appearance for an English club was his Champions League final outing for Liverpool against Real Madrid in 2018 - where he made two high-profile errors which led to goals in a 3-1 defeat.

Image: Karius' last game for an English club was the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid for Liverpool

Karius passed straight to Karim Benzema to give Real the lead, before letting Gareth Bale's long-range effort squirm through his body.

The German goalkeeper left the pitch in tears and never featured for Liverpool again, spending three years on loan in Turkey and Germany.

The other current contender to start in goal for Newcastle next weekend is former Motherwell goalkeeper Gillespie, who has been at the club since 2020.

Image: Mark Gillespie's last Newcastle appearance came in the Carabao Cup in 2020

The 30-year-old has played just three Carabao Cup games for the Magpies since his arrival - all of them coming in his first season at the club.