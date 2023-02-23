Women's World Cup squad selector: England spoilt for choice in attack as Rachel Daly, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly shine

We take a look at which Lionesses have put a compelling case forward for selection at this summer's Women's World Cup and which players have fallen down Sarina Wiegman's pecking order - then you can have your say!

Does James start over Kelly or Hemp?

Image: Lauren James netted her first senior international goal against Korea Republic

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

My opinion sways towards Lauren James more every time I watch her play. She is still somewhat of an enigma. So unpredictable on the ball, in a good way. She bamboozles defenders and few know how to cope with her directness - the fact she is so fearless and gung ho is another plus. She adds another dimension to Sarina Wiegman's side and will be a weapon if utilised correctly this summer.

Lauren Hemp let a bit of tentativeness creep into her game at last year's Euros. She's got an immense amount of talent and ability, which she only unleashes in phases. Sometimes I feel as if she is shackled. By that I mean she burdens herself too much with defensive duties instead of committing full-throttle to attacks - perhaps she has been instructed to do so. Pragmatically, she would be the wiser choice against teams who are willing and have the capability to go toe-to-toe with England. Spain, for example.

Image: Lauren Hemp has scored 10 goals for England at senior level

Indeed both James and Hemp have lightning pace. They are equal in that category. But I favour James for running power. Of course the Chelsea forward is unproven at a major international tournament - having never played in one - but I do not get the impression she would be overawed by the occasion. She oozes confidence and big crowds appear to energise rather than daunt her.

As for Chloe Kelly, she has to start. It is not an either or. After a tricky time with a problematic knee and months out of action she is back to her brilliant best. Powering England to Euros glory with the winning goal against Germany last July has done wonders for her credibility. She was worthy of a starting berth before that moment, in my opinion, but now she is an undisputed starter.

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

The talk at the start of the season was whether James would make the flight to Australia. Now, it is who will play on the other side of her in England's starting frontline.

Both Hemp and Kelly have struggled at times to hit top form for Man City this season but to say Kelly has stepped up in recent weeks is an understatement.

Ex-Man City team-mate Lucy Bronze told me on Thursday night that Kelly is playing better than she ever has, which explains her 'player of the match' performance against Belgium.

That being said, teams around the world fear Hemp. She is the player teams specifically target to stop, usually unsuccessfully. I am backing Hemp to see off all challengers before July.

Where should Daly play?

Image: Rachel Daly scored two impressive headed goals against Italy

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

This is tricky. I say tricky because of the emergence of Alessia Russo. I am a huge fan of Russo's movement and intelligence off the ball - it is among the best in the Women's Super League. She can play off the shoulder, in between the lines, she can come deep to receive and latch onto balls over the top. That versatility is unbelievably useful in tournament football. She is also a deadly finisher. I particularly liked her goal against Korea Republic last week - so cheeky and inventive. I get excited when I watch Russo play because she can be the creative catalyst England need to unlock teams who stay compact and set up to stifle - which most do against this gifted Lionesses side.

Back to Daly. She is a hunter. She sniffs out danger and goes after it. Not as good at linking play, like Russo does, but as effective in the box. On the six-yard line, with the right service, she is as clinical as any forward at England's disposal. I particularly like her dominance in aerial duels, she often out-jumps and outmuscles defenders who are far bigger than her - as evidenced recently with two headed goals against Italy.

If Daly does not start ahead of Russo up top, then, do you shoehorn her into the starting XI? Or is she plan B if things are not going England's way? I like her contribution from full-back. She mirrors Lucy Bronze on the opposite flank well and England are not flush with left-back options. If she is comfortable and willing, I would start her there with the foresight of moving further forward if Wiegman's side need more impetus in attacking areas - or Russo needs a rest. Daly has the engine to run for 90 minutes and beyond.

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

Daly could not do any more to be England's No 9, yet Russo is the clear favourite.

Daly's incredible goalscoring form means everyone in the England set-up sees her as a forward, resulting in her starting position at left-back being sacrificed.

The frustrating thing is there is not a natural left-back in the WSL with a realistic chance of making the squad.

Alex Greenwood impressed in the position against Korea and Belgium but has been playing consistently in the centre of defence for almost three years now.

Daly showed against Japan in November she can score even when playing at the back. I'd still like to see Daly in the starting XI at full-back - she is simply too good to have on the bench.

Which fringe players are on the plane?

Image: Katie Zelem came on as a half-time substitute in England's first two Arnold Clark Cup fixtures

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Wiegman's starting line-up vs Italy on Sunday was particularly revealing. It actually surprised me. Laura Coombs ahead of Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs was an indicator of where the latter two sit in the pecking order. This is last-chance saloon for Coombs at international level, you would suspect. At 32-years-old she probably will not feature for England at a major tournament if not selected this summer. I do think she has been excellent for Manchester City this season - one of their standout players. She is dynamic, with an eye for a pass and very assured in possession. I hope she makes it - Zelem too, for similar reasons. Both very tidy on the ball.

Jess Carter has played two sets of 90 minutes at centre-back and can deputise well for both Leah Williamson and Millie Bright - if either are unavailable for any reason. She will not start ahead of that pairing. Maya Le Tissier is an interesting one because she has struggled at right-back but England have very little natural cover in that position if Bronze goes missing. I do not believe Lotte Wubben-Moy to be strong enough at this level, unfortunately.

As for young Ebony Salmon, she has had restricted game time during this international window - a nine-minute cameo against Italy is not enough to put a compelling case together. I think that opens the door for Beth England, who was unlucky to miss out on a recall. She has been in scintillating form for Tottenham since a January switch from Chelsea. Keep up that momentum and England will be difficult to overlook - particularly as she offers something different to Russo and Daly in the No 9 position.

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

Still no England start for Zelem yet the Arnold Clark Cup has been a big success for the Man Utd captain.

She brought much-needed rhythm to England's midfield when she came on at half-time against Korea and continued that during her cameo against Italy.

Katie Robinson's directness in her first start led to one of Daly's goals in the narrow win over Italy and Jess Park proved she can play out wide or in central midfield. Both have a great chance of being included.

Who should be sweating?

Image: Jordan Nobbs only featured for 45 minutes during the Arnold Clark Cup

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

I've mentioned Wubben-Moy. I also do not think Jess Park is major-tournament material - yet. Bags of potential but not yet ready to compete on a world stage. Robinson was impressive against Italy. She has competition ahead of her in wide areas and will not usurp Kelly, Hemp or James but is worth a punt. I think she can service other forward-thinking players and has technical ability - good crossing technique too. I'd take Niamh Charles as full-back cover because I admire her tenacity. She gets caught out of shape at times but she is dogged and defensively sound (when in position).

Otherwise, I have not seen enough of Salmon to be convinced either way, nor Nobbs. Both need a good run out to be able to prove themselves fully. If not in this window then the next.

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

Image: Lotte Wubben-Moy is battling for a place in England's squad - she was unused at the Euros last summer

Salmon will be gutted to interrupt her pre-season training at Houston Dash for just over 10 minutes of international action. She needs to start the NWSL season strongly with Beth England snapping at her heels.

Nobbs admitted she did not expect to get much game time during the Arnold Clark Cup after only getting a call-up after injury to Fran Kirby.

Coombs has not set the tournament alight, though, meaning it will be probably between her and Nobbs for the last midfield slot.

It also looks like a straight battle between Le Tissier, Wubben-Moy and Esme Morgan for the final centre-back slot. I have gone for Wubben-Moy based on experience, but if versatility is needed then I would go for Morgan.

Laura's squad prediction

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo, Beth England

Anton's squad prediction

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby, Ella Toone, Jordan Nobbs

Forwards: Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, Jess Park, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo, Beth England

Pick your England Women's World Cup squad

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.