Casemiro: How Man Utd midfielder silenced doubters to become Old Trafford hero

When Casemiro arrived at Manchester United there were question marks about his motivations. At 30 years old, he'd won everything at Real Madrid and there were accusations that this was all about the money.

United, who had just lost 2-1 at home to Brighton and been thrashed 4-0 at Brentford in their opening two games, unveiled their latest mega-signing before a must-win Premier League game against fierce rivals Liverpool towards the end of August.

Casemiro had just bid a tearful farewell to Real Madrid after nine years, five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. He felt it necessary to answer the critics in his final moments in Spain, saying: "If it was about money I would have left four or five years ago. The people who think that are wrong, they don't know me at all."

Image: Casemiro won five Champions League trophies with Real Madrid

As Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said: "He wants to try a new challenge."

Casemiro, who signed a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, had not been put off by the disarray unfolding at Brentford. He reportedly texted his agent during the game to say, "Tell them I'll fix this." The serial winner had no doubt he could change things at Old Trafford.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I go for a ball like it's a plate of dinner. That's my profile. It's not that it's a final, even if it was a normal Premier League game, the whole world knows I go for it like it's the only ball."

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag was also convinced that Casemiro provided the solution. "He's the cement between the stones," the United boss told Sky Sports. "That's what we've been looking for." A summer of drawn-out, failed moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot left an air of scepticism about the transfer, though. The £70m fee and £300,000-per-week wages didn't help, either.

"I don't get as excited about the signings that Man United make at the moment as I know they're not part of the strategy at the start of the summer," Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said on Monday Night Football before the Liverpool game. "They're desperate," added Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane. "But he is quality player. The agent must be delighted with that deal with Manchester United. When you're desperate you pay over the odds, I suppose."

Image: Casemiro is unveiled to the fans at Old Trafford

Image: The midfielder quickly became a fan-favourite

Dressed all in black, Casemiro was brought onto the Old Trafford pitch ahead of what many predicted would be a sombre affair for United. Before walking off, Casemiro made a beeline for Keane, perhaps United's last midfielder in the same mould, to introduce himself to one of the club's most famous captains.

It was a small gesture, but it signalled to the supporters that he understood the history of the club, endearing himself to the Old Trafford faithful immediately.

Casemiro got a first-hand view from the stands of a dogged United performance as they beat Liverpool 2-1. It proved to be the turning point for Ten Hag, who kept Casemiro on the bench because of Scott McTominay's form for the following four league matches.

Six months on as we approach Sunday's return fixture against Liverpool at Anfield - live on Sky Sports, Casemiro has silenced his doubters and become indispensable. There is an argument to say the Brazil midfielder is now Man Utd's most important player, with top scorer Marcus Rashford the only other man that could reasonably stake a claim to that title.

Image: C

Casemiro has delivered everything expected of him and more. No longer the anchor in a midfield trio which includes pass masters Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the 31-year-old now has licence to show he's no slouch on the ball, either. In fact, Casemiro is on course to record his most prolific season yet in terms of goal contributions with five goals and five assists already.

But it is defensively that Casemiro is most valuable. As the stats show, he leads United for tackles, possession won in middle third, fouls won and duels won per 90. Although his opener against Newcastle helped secure his player-of-the-match gong, it was his influence in keeping out the Magpies that set him apart. Few can smell danger like Casemiro. He always knows where he needs to be.

This was plain to see just before the break at Wembley as he blocked Joelinton to win a goal-kick, pre-empting that the Newcastle midfielder would beat Diogo Dalot on the wing. Casemiro celebrated the defensive intervention like he celebrated his goal, eliciting a roar of approval from the United end.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I go for a ball like it's a plate of dinner," Casemiro said of the incident. "That's my profile. It's not that it's a final, even if it was a normal Premier League game, the whole world knows I go for it like it's the only ball."

For Neville, it was a moment to acknowledge his misjudgement. "Look at him. All those Manchester United fans - and players - responding to him," the Sky Sports pundit said on co-commentary. "And he's giving it some, Casemiro. I had doubts when he came, the price tag was huge, the wages enormous, the contract too long we all felt. But the impact he's had on the club. Was he coming for the money? Was he coming for a holiday? Not at all. He's been outstanding."

It is this influence that has turned United from "whiners to winners", as Neville said on Sunday. Ten Hag sets the standards but Casemiro upholds them on the pitch. Moments after winning the Carabao Cup final, he couldn't help but pull up Bruno Fernandes for not passing in stoppage-time when through on goal with United 2-0 up. Casemiro's hunger for success is insatiable and, it appears, infectious, too.

Casemiro, who has put an end to the days of the McFred pivot at Old Trafford, brings a steeliness to United's midfield that's been missing since Keane departed in 2005. Just like the former United captain, Casemiro elevates those around him - you only need to look at Fred's rejuvenation this season to understand that - while delivering consistently.

With centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane behind Casemiro, Ten Hag has built a strong spine that can keep the team afloat in moments of struggle as was the case at Wembley on Sunday. There is a blend of fire and tenacity from the two south Americans, which compliments Varane's ice-cold persona.

"Erik ten Hag said earlier in the week that Newcastle know the dark arts of the game, but his team have been streetwise in this second half," said Neville on co-commentary. "Casemiro, Martinez and Varane have all shown maturity in this performance. They know what they're doing out there. It's hard when you're 2-0 up to keep at bay a team that is throwing everything at you but they've done it really well. They've managed this game out in real style."

Sunday's opponents Liverpool will, for perhaps the first time since Jurgen Klopp took charge in 2015, be looking over at their rivals with envy. Klopp's side is crying out for a tough-tackling midfield general to bring a bit of bite back to Anfield with the German's "mentality monsters" now being branded as "fragile".

Image: Casemiro won his fifth Champions League by beating Liverpool in the final last season with Real Madrid

Casemiro is, of course, a familiar foe for Liverpool from his days with Real Madrid. He started in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals as the Spanish giants defeated Liverpool on both occasions. His presence on Sunday gives United their best chance of winning at Anfield for the first time in more than seven years.

Back in Madrid, Casemiro was one of many world-class players. A vital cog in a machine made of mega-stars, he somewhat flew under the radar. Now, at Old Trafford, he has become the main attraction: the midfield strong-man attempting to pull Manchester United back to the top of English football.