Women's World Cup 2023: FIFA talks open door for England captain Leah Williamson to wear One Love armband

England captain Leah Williamson could be allowed to wear a One Love armband at the Women's World Cup after FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed he is trying to find a solution to the dispute that dominated the start of Qatar 2022.

England abandoned plans for Harry Kane to wear the multicoloured garment highlighting LGBTQ rights at the men's World Cup in November after being threatened with sanctions by FIFA.

But asked about them being worn at the Women's World Cup, Mr Infantino said today in London: "We are looking for a dialogue and we will have a solution in place well before the Women's World Cup. I hope so."

Williamson said she wants to be allowed to wear the One Love armband in Australia when the European champions open their World Cup campaign in July, saying it would be a "great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much."

Unlike Australia and New Zealand, Qatar has laws prohibiting same-sex relations and some fans were blocked from having rainbows on clothing during the World Cup.

England and Wales were among seven nations who announced last September they wanted to wear One Love armbands in Qatar.

But there was no clear response from FIFA for two months until the days before their opening games when they were warned "sporting sanctions" could be imposed because the armbands were not an approved piece of the equipment under the World Cup tournament regulations.

"I think we all went through a learning process there," Mr Infantino said after a meeting of football's lawmaking body.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville gives an in-depth interview where he speaks passionately about a variety of topics - including human rights issues in the Middle East, the scrutiny on footballers, and the decision not to wear the 'OneLove' armband

"What we will try to do better this time is to search and look for dialogue with everyone involved - the captains, the federations, the players generally, FIFA, from all over the world - to capture the different sensitivities to explain, to exchange and to see what can be done in order to express positions, values or whatever feeling that somebody has without hurting anyone else in a positive way."

The Women's World Cup features openly gay players which has never been the case at a men's tournament.

Williamson wore the One Love armband playing for England in the Arnold Clark Cup - a mini-tournament not organised by FIFA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett and Kaveh Solhekol analyse why England, Wales and other European nations decided not to wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "I think nobody enjoyed the circumstances we had at the men's World Cup.

"That was difficult for all of us. We have started a conversation to make sure we can resolve the situation a long time before the (women's) World Cup and we will absolutely be involving a broad range of people in that conversation. But the intention is to agree something."

Mr Bullingham was attending the meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) that sets the laws of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett and Kaveh Solhekol explain that Harry Kane could have risked a ban if he had chosen to wear the OneLove armband in the World Cup match against Iran

The IFAB was formed 137 years ago by the FAs from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who still feature on the board alongside FIFA.

At the Qatar World Cup, England and Wales said they were prepared to "pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations" but they could not "put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play".

A statement added: "We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented - we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the OneLove armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response."