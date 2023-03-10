Millwall's Tom Bradshaw and Burnley's Vincent Kompany win Sky Bet Championship February awards

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February.

It is the importance of Bradshaw's five goals that stands out. His hat-trick earned a 3-2 win over second-placed Sheffield United, he came on to equalise against leaders Burnley and scored again against play-off rivals Luton.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: "It's thoroughly deserved. Tom's peformances have been fantastic for us in what's been a good period for us against some very difficult teams.



"His hat-trick against Sheffield United I thought was incredible, and to go on and score some other really important goals such as the late equaliser against Burnley and the goal against Luton, I think he's been integral to our league position and integral for us challenging for the top six.

"He's a great guy, he just comes in with a smile on his face every day, works as hard as he can and plays for the team and it's great to see this award going to him."

Bradshaw said: "It was a good month, there were some tough fixtures in there - Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Luton Town, plus QPR and Coventry City away. So, to pick up the award is a brilliant feat for me, but it's also for the team, who did well as well.

"Any striker wants to score goals, but I'm very much a team player. I like to help the team defend, assist my team-mates and press from the front.

"I've been lucky enough to score five goals during the month, but there's no way I'm scoring them without the help of my team and the shift they put in."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for February.

Unbeaten since early November, Kompany guided his Championship leaders effortlessly through another successful month, amassing 14 points from six games, including fixtures against Norwich, Watford, Luton and Millwall, with a 13-2 goal differential.

Kompany said: "I'm really pleased to win this award again, up against some great managers in the Championship.

"It was a good month for us, with some difficult away trips but I'm really proud of the side for continuing the hard work and consistently producing.

"A mention and thanks to all the staff who have played a part to this again; the coaches, physios, medical, sports science, analysts, kit staff, grounds staff and everyone else who played a part."

Sky Bet League One

Player: David McGoldrick, Derby

Derby County striker David McGoldrick has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for February.

McGoldrick was simply sublime in February. His six goals and three assists, which included a five-minute hat-trick either side of half-time against Morecambe, do not tell the full story of his movement, crossing ability and razor-sharp finishing.

Derby manager Paul Warne said: "Didzy's overall play has been excellent this season. He makes us a better team when he's out on the pitch and that has been reflected with the impact he's had.

"He's a great guy, an experienced professional, and he wants the team to do well. He plays an important role for our younger players too, both on and off the pitch, in how he conducts himself.

"He's been essential for us over the course of the season and he had an excellent February on a personal basis, contributing with an impressive goals return and a number of assists."

McGoldrick said: "It's good to win the award. I remember I got the League One Player of the Month 13 years ago at Coventry on loan so time flies!

"I've felt like I've been in good form probably since the Bristol Rovers game, really confident in front of goal, smelling out chances and hitting the target, with most of them going in.

"It happens in football where every time you get a sniff of goal, you feel like it's going in.

"As a striker, I've been there where you're not as confident, when you're on droughts, but when you've got goals behind you, you're a bit more confident and you attempt things like the chip against Barnsley."

Manager: Michael Duff, Barnsley

Barnsley manager Michael Duff has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for February.

The team were almost unstoppable as they paired 16 points with 16 goals from six unbeaten games. Barnsley did so with the clinical edge that Duff has instilled, ending the month with an emphatic 4-1 win over fellow contenders Derby.

Duff said: "It's humbling to be recognised and win this award for the third time this campaign. The input and support of my backroom staff cannot go unnoticed. Without their tireless hard work, advice and expertise, there would be no accolades or achievements, so thank you to them.

"Plaudits also must go to my players. They deserve this award just through their sheer application and energy with everything they approach, combined with good quality.

"It has been a great couple of months for the club, but we need to ensure that continues going into the business end of the season. Thank you to the Reds supporters who have backed us far and wide all season and now our attention focuses to Plymouth on Saturday."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Dan Kemp, Hartlepool

Hartlepool United striker Dan Kemp has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for February.

Kemp has made a stunning impact with five goals in six games after arriving on transfer deadline day. And this in a struggling side and playing three different positions. He struck a brilliant free-kick against Sutton and then did it again at Wimbledon.

Hartlepool manager John Askey said: "We're delighted for Kempy. We can see the qualities he has and he's going to be so important for us in the final run in."

Kemp said: "I'd like to thank everyone at Hartlepool United for their support since I joined the club. This is a good team with an even better group of players. We now need to finish the season strong."

Manager: Dave Challinor, Stockport

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for February.

The momentum Stockport have built up since they acclimatised to life back in the EFL lifted Challinor's side into the play-off positions. Such was their consistency, they scored at least two goals in each of their five wins from six games.

Challinor said: "Obviously delighted to win this award for the second time this season, after what proved to be a really good month for us.

"The competitive nature of this league means it's really difficult to string a consistent number of wins together, as results elsewhere have shown, so to win five games on the spin was a fantastic achievement and credit to the players for that.

"We were disappointed with how the month ended away at Barrow, but overall the run we went on has put us in a position that we'd all have taken at the start of the season, particularly after the bad start we had in our opening ten games.

"We're right in the promotion mix now with 11 games left to play, so hopefully we can keep this going now and make it an exciting end to the season for our supporters."