SWPL: Glasgow City midfielder Mairead Fulton wins monthly award

Glasgow City midfielder Mairead Fulton has been named SWPL player of the month for February.

She played in all three of City's matches last month as they picked up maximum points, scoring 18 goals.

Fulton provided five assists, with four in their 8-1 victory at home to Partick Thistle, including an incredible four in their 8-1 victory at home to Partick Thistle. She also delivered the final ball for two own goals.

The 28-year-old becomes the first City player to win the award this season after Priscila Chinchilla back in May 2021.

Glasgow City are currently top of the table, six points ahead of Celtic with current champions Rangers a further point behind.

Image: Mairead Fulton is the SWPL player of the month for February

The nominees for the February SWPL award were Carla Boyce (Motherwell), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), and Kirsty Howat (Rangers).

Gordon wins SWPL 2 award

Image: Lauren Gordon is the first Montrose player to win the SWPL 2 award

In SWPL 2, Lauren Gordon becomes the first Montrose winner of the award after their promotion to the league at the start of the season.

Gordon, who joined from Aberdeen in December, has helped her side move to the top of the table and now six points clear of their nearest rivals.

In February, the forward scored three goals in two games as Montrose secured maximum points. Gordon's goals included the opener in their 5-1 win over East Fife and the only goal in their crucial 1-0 away win over Kilmarnock.

The nominees for the SWPL 2 award the nominees were Lauren McGregor (Kilmarnock) and Jane O'Toole (Gartcairn).

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.