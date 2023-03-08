Glasgow City: Leanne Ross appointed permanent head coach after winning 10 of 11 interim matches

Glasgow City have appointed Leanne Ross as their new head coach after the former captain won 10 of 11 games in interim charge.

Ross stepped in to fill the void left by Eileen Gleeson's shock departure in December, and has excelled in her first managerial role, taking the club six points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after Sunday's 1-0 win over closest rivals Celtic.

The 41-year-old won 27 trophies as a player at Glasgow City in a 14-year spell with the club before her retirement in 2021, with the former midfielder also racking up 133 caps and nine goals for Scotland.

"I'm really happy with how it's gone so far and we've just got to make sure that we continue this now I've been given the position," Ross told Sky Sports.

"This club is very ambitious, we didn't have the best of seasons last year but we're determined to make that better and bring some silverware back. Sunday was really important to get the three points but there's still a long, long way to go.

"I didn't want to change too much when I came in, but the players have been great and responded really well to everything we've asked them to do."

Image: Leaders Glasgow City are six points clear in the SWPL after victory over Celtic

Glasgow City chief executive Laura Montgomery paid tribute to Ross after the appointment, and the impact she has had around the club since her return in December.

"Leanne is an intelligent, meticulous, extremely hard working and diligent coach, but most importantly she is a born leader and winner.

"She got the very best out of our team as captain and she is most definitely showing signs of a very promising young coach who is getting the best out of the team as head coach."

Ross' first match in permanent charge is a derby with bottom-side Glasgow Girls on Sunday.

