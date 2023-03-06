SWPL round up: Glasgow City beat Celtic; Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibernian, Partick Thistle all win

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League to six points after a 1-0 win over closest challengers Celtic.

The result means Leanne Ross' side are now unbeaten against both Celtic and champions Rangers this season, and in pole position to win a 16th SWPL title with just one game to go until the league split.

It was Celtic who controlled possession in the first half and produced the most shots, however, City went closest as Anna Oscarsson rattled a header off the crossbar from Hayley Lauder's cross, before the latter was then denied from the edge of the area before half-time.

It took until 65 minutes for the only goal as Mairead Fulton set up Costa Rican forward Priscila Chinchilla who fired home via the post for her eighth SWPL goal of the season - and potentially most important.

City host Glasgow Women next Sunday in a battle between top and bottom, while Celtic face a tricky task away to Hibernian.

Spartans 0-1 Rangers

Image: Rangers are now one point behind Celtic after victory at Spartans

Third-placed Rangers cut the gap on Celtic to just one point after a hard-fought win at Spartans in Edinburgh - a result which knocked the hosts out of the top six.

It took until just after the hour mark for the breakthrough as substitutes Lizzie Arnot and Brogan Hay combined, with the latter volleying home from close range.

Hay almost turned provider moments later as her cross from the right was met well by Kayla McCoy, only to see her header fly just over.

Maddie Nolf and McCoy again went close as Rangers held on to close the gap on Celtic and now find themselves seven points behind leaders Glasgow City, ahead of Sunday's game against Hamilton Accies.

Spartans, who take on Hearts next, meanwhile need results to go their way to reach the top six with both Partick Thistle and Motherwell ahead of them.

Partick Thistle 4-3 Aberdeen

Image: Partick Thistle beat Aberdeen in a seven-goal thriller

Partick Thistle are in control of the final top-six place after a dramatic win over Aberdeen in front of a record crowd this season at Petershill Park.

Despite the lively atmosphere, it was the visitors who opened the scoring after 17 minutes as Millie Urquhart found Bayley Hutchison for her fifth SWPL goal of the season.

The Dons doubled their lead just after the restart and looked to be on course for victory Mya Christie made it 2-0.

However, just three minutes later Urquhart was sent-off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity and Thistle reduced the deficit from the resulting free-kick as Linzi Taylor fired home.

The hosts were then level with just over an hour played as Cara Henderson nodded home for her seventh goal of the season and her third in her last four games.

Thistle's turnaround was complete when Claire Adams made it 3-2 before Imogen Longcake rounded the 'keeper for the hosts' fourth.

Aberdeen did pull one back in the final moments as Francesca Ogilvie's free-kick was saved by Megan Cunningham but the linesman adjudged the ball crossed the line - much to the confusion of the fans.

Victory for Thistle against Dundee United on Sunday will guarantee them a top-six finish, while Aberdeen remain 10th - two points above the relegation play-off spot - and host Motherwell.

Motherwell 2-1 Dundee United

Motherwell kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive with a narrow victory at home to Dundee United.

The hosts' opener came with just seven minutes played as Katie Rice's curling effort deflected in and it was soon 2-0 as Louisa Boyes finished off Lucy Ronald's delivery.

United, who had no shots on target in the first half, pulled one back after the hour mark through Rachel Todd but with no more shots on goal, the hosts held on for the win.

Motherwell are seventh, one point behind Partick Thistle, and face a tough away trip to Aberdeen on Sunday but will also be hoping United can get a result at home to Thistle in that race for the top six.

Glasgow Women 0-3 Heart of Midlothian

Hearts ensured they would sit fourth in the SWPL going into the split, remaining five points clear of rivals Hibernian.

Emma Brownlie opened the scoring for the Jambos after just six minutes but the visitors were made to wait until the 82nd minute for their second as Ciara Grant fired home a long-range free-kick, before Gwen Davies got her first Hearts goal to round off the scoring.

Hearts host Edinburgh rivals Spartans on Sunday, while Glasgow Women sit bottom of the table without a point this season and face leaders Glasgow City next.

Hamilton Academical 0-4 Hibernian

Hibs sealed their place in the top six with a comfortable victory away to Hamilton Accies.

Eilidh Adams opened the scoring with just eight minutes played, before Shannon Leishman controlled and volleyed home with just under half an hour on the clock for their second.

Substitute Lia Tweedie sealed the win, scoring the final two goals in the last 15 minutes.

Next up for Hibs is a home tie against Celtic, while Hamilton face Rangers on Sunday.

