'It was out of order' - Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall unhappy with broadcast of Liverpool game

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says some of the off-field aspects of Wednesday's home win over Liverpool made it a "really poor advertisement for women's football".

Two days after the Gunners beat the Reds 2-0 in the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Eidevall made reference to there being no working scoreboard during the match and said the "broadcast production was absolutely out of order".

The game was available to watch via the 'FA Player', the Football Association's free streaming platform. It was played in wet conditions, and at times the picture being shown was blurred by moisture.

It came three days on from Arsenal winning the Conti Cup by beating Chelsea 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's home league match against Reading, Eidevall said: "If I look at it as an advertisement for women's football in general, I thought Wednesday was really poor.

Why do Arsenal play at Meadow Park? In June 2017, Boreham Wood announced they had signed a new 10-year agreement, which "allows Boreham Wood FC to stage home games for Arsenal Youth Development and Arsenal Ladies at Meadow Park until the end of the 2026/27 season."

"Because I think you come from Sunday, which is obviously a great occasion, you come to Wednesday and we didn't have a scoreboard that worked during the game, and broadcast production I think was absolutely out of order.

"And those are the things to see if we want to raise the standard of the games, it has to be better than that.

"For me, I think we need to have higher standards and higher levels. But I was very pleased with the players, they rose to the challenge. We just need to have all those external things as well to do it."

Sky Sports News has approached the FA and Arsenal for comment.