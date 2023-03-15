Southampton 0-2 Brentford: Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa power Bees to third away victory of season

Southampton fell to their eighth home loss of the season against buoyant Brentford as a simple Ivan Toney tap-in and a late Yoane Wissa strike were enough to earn a 2-0 victory at a rain-soaked St Mary's.

The weather reflected the sombre mood on another damaging night for Ruben Selles' side, who only registered one lacklustre shot on target, and were reminiscent of a team blighted by relegation fear.

Brentford, recording their third away win of the Premier League season, found the net once in each half to ensure maximum points, with Toney opening the scoring in the 32nd minute and Wissa safeguarding the win with a breakaway goal in second-half stoppage time.

Since the World Cup restart, Thomas Frank's charges have picked up the fourth-most points in the division (22) and have lost fewer games than any other side.

Image: Ivan Toney celebrates opening the scoring for Brentford

Southampton's home record, comparatively, continues to be the worst in the league, in spite of a much-improved second period and a 67 per cent share of the possession, leaving them two points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, while the Bees rise to eighth - one point shy of Brighton and Liverpool.

How Saints stumbled against clinical Brentford

Image: Yoane Wisse celebrates with team-mates after putting Brentford 2-0 up in stoppage time

Brentford are looking up. Southampton are peering over their shoulder. That much was evident.

Talisman Toney was on target yet again to gives the Bees' slim hopes of a European spot a boost, poking the ball into the net from close range in the 32nd minute for his 16th goal of an already impressive season.

The corner routine, one of a few set-piece variations Brentford tried, saw Christian Norgaard make a darting run to the front post to flick Bryan Mbeumo's delivery into the path of Toney, who used a combination of muscle and sheer determination to beat Kyle Walker-Peters to the ball.

The forward continues to impress manager Frank, who ahead of the game said Toney was capable of partnering Harry Kane for England. Indeed, since the start of last season, only Kane (37), Mohamed Salah (34) and Heung-Min Son (29) have contributed more top-flight goals than the in-form Brentford forward.

The hosts went closest with their only shot on target immediately after the restart, as Waker-Peters drove into the box at pace before cutting the ball back to Che Adams, but Aaron Hickey was smartly placed to turn the shot off the line.

Tempers frayed late on, stemming from a sense of desperation from the home side, before Brentford killed the tie with a superb second as Wissa sprung the offside trap, latched onto a clever Toney touch, and slotted the ball emphatically beyond Gavin Bazunu.

Opta: Toney goes from strength to strength

Brentford have scored 18 goals via set pieces in the Premier League this season, the most of any side. Four of their last seven goals in the competition have come from set pieces (2x corners, 1x free-kick, 1x penalty).

Brentford's Ivan Toney has now scored against 17 of the 21 teams he has faced in the Premier League, with tonight his first against Southampton.

Ruben Selles' five Premier League games in charge of Southampton have seen just five goals scored (two for, three against), with the Saints conceding more tonight (two) than in their first four under him (one).

Brentford are next in action on Saturday March 18, hosting Leicester City, kick-off 3pm, while struggling Southampton have a chance to improve their league standing at home to Tottenham on the same day, which is also a 3pm kick-off.