Europa League quarter-final draw: Manchester United to face Sevilla and could play Juventus in semi-finals

Man Utd vs Sevilla, Juventus vs Sporting, Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise, Feyenoord vs Roma; first legs will take place on April 13, with the return fixture on April 20; semi-finals first-legs on May 11, second-legs on May 18; United will face Juventus if both win their quarter-finals
Friday 17 March 2023 14:01, UK
Manchester United will face a third Spanish opponent in a row after drawing Europa League specialists Sevilla in the quarter-finals.
Erik ten Hag's side have already beaten Barcelona and Real Betis in the Europa League knockout stages, but they will now take on Seville next month for the last-eight tie.
Should United beat Sevilla in the next round, they will face the winner of Juventus' tie with Sporting, the team who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the draw, Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last year's Europa Conference League final, while Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen will take on Union Saint-Gilloise, the sister club of Premier League side Brighton.
United will come up against the team known as Europa League experts, with Sevilla winning six editions of the tournament since 2006.
The most recent triumph from the Andalucian side came in 2020, which saw Sevilla beat United at the semi-final stage.
First legs on April 13, second legs on April 20
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord vs Roma
Juventus or Sporting vs Manchester United vs Sevilla
Feyenoord or Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise
David Moyes' West Ham, meanwhile, were paired against Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.
The Belgian side are currently fifth in their domestic division and beat Istanbul Basaksehir this week in the last 16.
Gent's squad includes 20-year-old forward Gift Orban, who scored the fastest hat-trick in UEFA competition against Istanbul, taking just 205 seconds to net his treble in the second leg.
Should the Hammers win, they will play AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht in the semi-final stages.
Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
Gent vs West Ham
AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht
Basel vs Nice
Lech Poznan or Fiorentina vs Basel vs Nice
Gent or West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar or Nice
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.