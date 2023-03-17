Europa League quarter-final draw: Manchester United to face Sevilla and could play Juventus in semi-finals

Manchester United will face a third Spanish opponent in a row after drawing Europa League specialists Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag's side have already beaten Barcelona and Real Betis in the Europa League knockout stages, but they will now take on Seville next month for the last-eight tie.

Should United beat Sevilla in the next round, they will face the winner of Juventus' tie with Sporting, the team who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday.

Image: Sevilla are six-time winners of the Europa League

Elsewhere in the draw, Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last year's Europa Conference League final, while Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen will take on Union Saint-Gilloise, the sister club of Premier League side Brighton.

United will come up against the team known as Europa League experts, with Sevilla winning six editions of the tournament since 2006.

The most recent triumph from the Andalucian side came in 2020, which saw Sevilla beat United at the semi-final stage.

Europa League quarter-final draw in full

First legs on April 13, second legs on April 20

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

Europa League semi-final draw in full

First legs on May 11, second legs May 18

Juventus or Sporting vs Manchester United vs Sevilla

Feyenoord or Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise

Opta stats on Man Utd vs Sevilla

Manchester United are yet to win against Sevilla in European competition, drawing one and losing one in the Champions League last 16 in 2017-18 and losing in the Europa League semi-final in 2020.

Sevilla have progressed from six of their previous eight European knockout ties (incl finals) against English clubs, failing only against Leicester in the 2016-17 Champions League and West Ham in last season's Europa League.

Manchester United are only the second side ever to face four different sides from the same country in a single season in a major European competition (Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Real Betis, Sevilla), after Leeds United also faced four Spanish clubs in the 2000-01 Champions League (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Deportivo de La Coruña, Valencia).

West Ham get Gent in ECL

Image: Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham against AEK Larnaca

David Moyes' West Ham, meanwhile, were paired against Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

The Belgian side are currently fifth in their domestic division and beat Istanbul Basaksehir this week in the last 16.

Gent's squad includes 20-year-old forward Gift Orban, who scored the fastest hat-trick in UEFA competition against Istanbul, taking just 205 seconds to net his treble in the second leg.

Should the Hammers win, they will play AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht in the semi-final stages.

Europa Conference League quarter-final draw in full

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina

Gent vs West Ham

AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht

Basel vs Nice

Europa Conference League semi-final draw in full

Lech Poznan or Fiorentina vs Basel vs Nice

Gent or West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar or Nice

Opta stats: Gent vs West Ham

