Women's Football Weekend: Everton face Liverpool, Tottenham meet Arsenal, Manchester United host West Ham

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Chelsea are not untouchable but they are somewhere close. Manchester United manager Marc Skinner raged over two penalty appeals that were waved away by referee Cheryl Foster in their 1-0 loss to the champions last week. He had a point. But you could sense the desperate tone. This was a meeting of first vs second - not quite a title-decider but certainly an indicator, and Chelsea looked unflappable. United froze.

Sam Kerr's winner epitomised their approach. Measured and assured. If any side were going to knock Emma Hayes' charges off their perch, at this point in the season, it was going to be United. The pressure was on, yet calmness prevailed. The Blues are never coerced into playing any other way - it's like they have a crystal ball and are already safe in the knowledge of a positive outcome before a ball is kicked.

The WSL title is now theirs to lose and I can't foresee anything other than Chelsea blue ribbons attached to the trophy come May.

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

If Manchester City can beat Chelsea on Sunday then the defending champions pretty much have to be perfect for the rest of the season to win the title.

You wouldn't bet against Emma Hayes' side doing that but Champions League games against Lyon and, if successful, potentially Barcelona will stretch the squad's ability and durability. Chelsea still have to take on Arsenal on the penultimate weekend of the league season too.

It may be a cliche but Chelsea's biggest title challenge may be themselves and maintaining their superiority every week between now and June.

Image: Arsenal face Bayern Munich the in second leg of their CL quarter-final tie on March 29

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

The short answer is yes, not least because they are realistically fourth in line to lift their first WSL title since 2019. Arsenal have already won a domestic trophy, albeit the one you would consider to be of least prominence, but it's a winner's medal all the same. What's more, they beat Chelsea to claim the League Cup. That has significance.

As mentioned, I don't expect Chelsea to stumble on their way to WSL honours and therefore it would make most sense for the Gunners to focus on a run at the Champions League.

After all, they are the only English club in history to have ever succeeded on the European stage, and have already beaten the competition's most decorated side Lyon during this season's group stage campaign. Their side of the draw is also favourable - they would avoid both Lyon and last year's runners-up Barcelona until the final. They of course have to make up a one-goal deficit from they first-leg loss to Bayern Munich but that much is doable on home turf.

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

Image: Caitlin Foord was denied a first-half penalty against Bayern Munich

It's difficult not to agree with Laura on this one. Arsenal's biggest priority is qualifying for next season's Champions League, not just winning this year's competition.

Bayern and then potentially Wolfsburg stand in the way in the quarters and semis of this year's tournament - Arsenal will be underdogs in every game they play from the final four onwards.

Finishing fourth and failing in Europe again means the pressure will be increased on Jonas Eidevall going into year three of his reign.

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Manchester City appear to have clicked into gear just at the right time. They were dumped out of the Women's FA Cup at the weekend by Aston Villa, owing to a last minute Rachel Daly goal, but their recovery after losing their opening two games of the domestic season has been nevertheless impressive. City are unbeaten in their last 13 games in the WSL, although their last league defeat came in their last meeting with Chelsea, whom they face on Sunday.

During that upturn, striker Khadija Shaw has been emphatic. She has been involved in more open play sequences ending in shots (117) and goals (16) than any other player in the division this term.

Image: Khadija Shaw has scored 15 WSL goals this season - the most of any player

We all purr over the efficacy of Chelsea's Sam Kerr - rightly so - but Shaw's presence in front of goal is equally devastating. In fact, only Kerr (35) has more combined goals and assists in WSL terms than Shaw (31) since the latter made her debut back in September 2021.

City have been operating below the radar in the second half of this campaign and would cause a real upset if they managed to get the better of Chelsea this weekend. The race would blow right open. Stranger things have happened.

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

Crucially, Man City believe they aren't just dark horses - they're the thoroughbred everyone should be backing.

Chatting to the players all season, they believe they're no longer the side that often gets close but never takes home the title. City haven't won any of their last 11 WSL meetings against Chelsea, which highlights the club's 'always a bridesmaid, never the bride' status over the last few years.

Gareth Taylor is entering the final three months of his contract, a title push is exactly what he needs to be assured of being back in the dugout when the new season rolls around.

Sky Sports pundit Sue Smith:

I've been impressed with City this season. They lost a lot of influential players in the summer, in terms of quality on the pitch but also leaders in the dressing room.

They have brought in some quality also but it often takes time to gel. They are turning into a decent side. Bunny Shaw is a constant threat. They will cause Chelsea problems defensively this weekend.

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Skinner's side is packed with potential. It's overflowing with young, gifted players who have bags of ability and personality, but perhaps lack the experience to apply those behaviours under pressure. Losing 1-0 to Chelsea was a case in point. They played some pretty football, in neat triangles, with good movement and slick passing, but nothing was penetrative.

On the rare occasion United did get in behind Chelsea's backline, the Blues knew how to cope. They weren't rattled by the presence of Ella Toone, Leah Galton or even Alessia Russo. Skinner believes his side were on the wrong end of poor decisions but United's overall performance was tepid - slightly naive, even.

If you look at post-match possession stats you'd be led to believe that United were in control but that gives a false narrative. The Blues are streetwise and they executed their game-plan perfectly - they allowed United to play in meaningless areas of the pitch.

Take nothing away from United's significant strides this season. They have taken huge steps forward and at their vibrant best they are a joy to watch. Wonderfully creative and entertaining. But nothing trumps experience, and as yet, they just don't have enough of it.

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

The conundrum Man United may have to solve is, 'If this side isn't good enough to win the title, what do they need to do next?'

As Laura pointed out, Skinner's side has stars in great form. Galton and Toone are arguably playing the best football of their careers, while Mary Earps, Ona Battle and Russo are some of the best players in their position in Europe.

Is it simply that United need to cultivate a trophy-winning culture? Do they need to invest more in the playing staff? Or is there a bigger problem to overcome?

Skinner will need significant resources to take this squad further, especially if they're in the Champions League next season.

Image: Alessia Russo in action for Man Utd in the FA Cup

Sky Sports pundit Fern Whelan:

This weekend is must-win for Man Utd. They need to keep themselves within that title race. A team like West Ham can be a sticking point.

For me, Skinner has got a very good squad and he's been criticised for not rotating enough. I'd like to see Lucia Garcia come into the side.

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

What a player. It's often hard to grab the headlines when you don't play for a headline act. By that I mean players who represent clubs outside the traditional top four in the WSL - or the top six in the Premier League - often get overlooked. Not Rachel Daly. She is a star whose impact on Aston Villa has been profound.

It's not just the goals she scores, it's the contribution she makes all over the pitch. Effortlessly versatile. She's won 19 aerial duals - that's the fifth best of any outfield player in the league (including defenders). She's regained possession 17 times in the opposing half - which ranks seventh best.

Only Shaw (15) has netted more goals than Daly (11), with her 11 league strikes already the most by a player in a single campaign for the Villans. Daly wants to be a No 9 and has proved how effective she can be if afforded the opportunity.

You could also argue that her leap of faith - joining Villa in the summer - has paved the way for others to follow suit. In January Jordan Nobbs moved from Arsenal while Lucy Staniforth made the switch from Manchester United. Her impact has given Villa credibility and they now exist as the most likely club to disturb the WSL's established hierarchy.

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

Image: Rachel Daly scored the winner as Aston Villa reached the FA Cup semis for first time in their history

In addition to the individual stats Laura pointed out, just look at the impact Daly has had on Villa's overall standing. Last season Villa finished fourth from bottom, having scored just 13 goals.

This time around they lie fifth, having more than doubled last season's goal haul, and are through to the FA Cup semi-finals. Daly hasn't just provided goals, she's a leader, a winner and an exemplary professional.

Yui Hasegawa (Man City), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Kenza Dali (Aston Villa) and Janina Leitzig (Leicester) have all had brilliant first seasons at their new clubs but Daly deserves the most credit and recognition of all.

Sky Sports pundit Sue Smith:

Aston Villa have made some really clever signings but Daly has been outstanding. You've got a manager in Carla Ward who is getting the best out of her.

Villa are the surprise package. They will be wondering how far they can go in the FA Cup after shocking Man City. Next season, if they keep their best players, they will be competing at the top end of the WSL.

March 24: Everton vs Liverpool - kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

March 25: Spurs vs Arsenal - kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

March 25: Man United vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports