Lyon 0-1 Chelsea: Guro Reiten gives visitors slender Women's Champions League quarter-final advantage

Guro Reiten's sublime finish gave Chelsea a priceless first-leg advantage over eight-time Champions League winners Lyon in their quarter-final.

Reiten's curled effort after 28 minutes was enough to give Emma Hayes' side a slender lead ahead of the return leg next Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

Lauren James hit the post before the break as Chelsea threatened a second at the Stade des Lumieres before Delphine Cascarino did likewise for the Champions League holders after the interval.

The result means Chelsea are the second Women's Super League side to win in Lyon this season after Arsenal's impressive 5-1 victory back in October - but more importantly it provides the Blues with a glorious chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

How Chelsea produced statement win

Chelsea have been knocking on the door of European success in recent times and reached the final in 2021, however it has been 16 years since an English side last won the Women's Champions League and the Blues were set the unenviable task of defeating the current holders to progress.

The French side, who have won the Champions League in six of the past seven seasons, hit the woodwork in the second half.

But Hayes' side held on in a hostile atmosphere to carry the advantage into next week's return leg - despite England defender Millie Bright hobbling off with an injury in the first half.

Chelsea are on course to take a fourth successive Women's Super League title following a fine campaign, but success in the Champions League is the only major honour that still evades boss Hayes.

However, the Blues will now be the favourites to reach the last four after Reiten picked up Erin Cuthbert's fantastic assist and curled an effort past Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler in the first half.



Moments later, the rampant visitors almost doubled their lead when James' effort bounced off the post.

Lyon dominated the second period, and came close to an equaliser when Chelsea failed to clear their lines and Delphine Cascarino's shot struck the woodwork.

Chelsea had several chances to put the game, and possibly the tie to bed, but they failed to strike a decisive second.

However, the English champions survived three minutes of stoppage time to see out a pivotal victory in France.

Analysis: A statement win for Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Gilly Flaherty told Sky Sports News:

"It's massive from a mental perspective. This is the first time ever that Chelsea have beaten Lyon.

"It's a hurdle that they will have wanted to overcome as a club but Emma Hayes is not silly. She knows that this is only half time and she knows that Lyon are going to be hurt and they're going to want to react to it.

"The return leg next Thursday at Stamford Bridge is going to be a massive game. Emma will be telling the girls to not get too excited.

"Defensively Chelsea were very good. In possession they were sloppy at times and on another night they may have been punished.

"They'll need to tidy up on that, but defensively their work rate off the ball to get into position to recover was massive and that is what won the game for Chelsea tonight.

"It's been a mental block for Chelsea the Champions League. They didn't get out of the groups last year and Emma said the players were mentally hurt by that.

"She has openly said it's the Champions League that she wants to win above all else, and fans have come out and said that if they don't get to the semis it'll be a disappointing season for them. The win tonight will really help with overcoming that mental block.

"The weekend's game against Man City they need to win as they've got them, Man Utd and Arsenal hot on their heels. If City win it, then the pressure increases.

"But Chelsea have got all the top recovery methods you can think of. They'll be ready for Sunday's game. Fans want to win everything but the investment from Chelsea and the signings they've made have been a real statement.

"They want to win the Champions League and Emma has shown that with their recruitment. Tonight was a statement result."

Hayes: I can't ask for any more

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes:

"I think it's fair to say I'm satisfied as it's a job half-done. It was a really good first-half performance. We settled into the game and took the lead. The second half was scrappy but we limited Lyon to few opportunities.

"Sometimes, those chances were of our own doing so that is something we'll need to tidy up. We had one day's prep so the team executed the defensive game plan very well and that's something we will work on between now and the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

"It's crucial as this win is at the home of the champions of Europe. They've won it so many times, so for us to take a 1-0 lead heading into the home game, I can't ask for any more. I am absolutely delighted."

Champions League quarter-final first legs

Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal

Roma 0-1 Barcelona

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg (8pm)

Second legs

Barcelona vs Roma (Wednesday, March 29, 5.45pm, 1-0 on agg)

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich (Wednesday, March 29, 8pm, 0-1 on agg)

Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (Thursday, March 30, 5.45pm)

Chelsea vs Lyon (Thursday, March 30, 8pm, 1-0 on agg)