Italy 1-2 England: Player ratings as Harry Kane, Declan Rice and John Stones help Three Lions claim victory

ENGLAND

Jordan Pickford - 7

A bystander in the first half but busier in the second as Italy started to pin England back and ramp up the pressure. Beaten by Mateo Retegui with what turned out to be the home side's only shot on target but projected calm when it was needed.

Kyle Walker - 7

Preferred to Reece James and Kieran Trippier at right-back. Largely assured in the first half, save for one early lapse. Had a more difficult time in the second, with Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola and, later, Wilfried Gnonto proving elusive, but battled well.

John Stones - 8

Provided composure on the ball and played a crucial role in keeping Italy at bay in the closing stages. Showed impressive bravery, pulling off two heroic blocks to frustrate the hosts.

Harry Maguire - 6

Looked assured in the first half, perhaps helped by having started Manchester United's last two games, but Italy's goal came from his lapse as he lost possession deep in England's half, clumsily fouling Nicolo Barella in the process.

Luke Shaw - 4

Had some bright attacking moments early on but any positives about his performance were overshadowed by his late red card following two bookings - the first for time-wasting, the second for a rash challenge - in the space of about a minute.

Declan Rice - 8

Having been asked to respond to criticism of his attacking qualities in the build-up to the game, Rice delivered the best possible answer on the pitch when he popped up with the opening goal. Showed his usual defensive awareness too, helping to snuff out Italy attacks.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his record-breaking goal

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Picked by Southgate despite having hardly played for Manchester City this season. His rustiness showed when Spinazzola breezed past him early on and he looked slightly off the pace throughout. Went close to scoring with a low effort from distance.

Jude Bellingham - 7

Outstanding in the first half, driving forward and enjoying the attacking freedom that came with having Phillips and Rice behind him. His stinging shot led to the corner for England's opener but his attacking influence dwindled after the break. Replaced with an apparent injury in the closing minutes.

Bukayo Saka - 8

His corners caused Italy major problems in the first half, with one leading to the opener and another resulting in the penalty for the second. Bright in open play too, and tracked back diligently, making a couple of important defensive contributions in his own box.

Jack Grealish - 6

A dangerous outlet on the left flank during the first half, helping England stretch Italy, but miscued a glorious scoring opportunity shortly before the break then faded before being withdrawn for his Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden.

Image: Harry Kane converted his penalty coolly

Harry Kane - 8

Emphatically converted his first England penalty since that penalty to become his country's all-time leading scorer, the manner of goal adding an element of catharsis to an emotional moment. Combined brilliantly with England's supporting forwards in the first half and continued to work tirelessly in the second.

Substitutes

Phil Foden - 6

Came on for Grealish midway through the second half but had to be sacrificed for Kieran Trippier only 12 minutes later following Shaw's red card.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Thrown on for the closing stages after Shaw's sending off and helped England hang on in the face of heavy pressure.

Reece James - n/a

Replaced Saka for the final five minutes but not on long enough to make a meaningful impact.

Conor Gallagher - n/a

Came on at the same time as James, replacing Bellingham and adding some energy to the midfield.

ITALY

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6

Made super save to keep out Bellingham's powerful long-range effort early on but could do nothing about Rice's opener and Kane's penalty. A bystander in the second half as Italy pushed forward in search of goals.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 5

A night to forget for the Napoli defender. Wasted a glorious chance in the third minute, skewing a side-footed finish wide from 12 yards. To make matters worse he misjudged Saka's corner as the ball struck his arm to hand Kane his big moment. Also, booked for vigorous protests early in second half.

Rafael Toloi - 5

A tough night up against Kane. Didn't look at all comfortable when England were dominating the game in the first half and struggled whenever the likes of Grealish Bellingham and Kane were allowed to run at him.

Francesco Acerbi - 5

Came under pressure in the first half as England attacked with pace and energy. However, as many of his team-mates did, looked more in control in the second half, making some decent challenges on Kane to keep his side on the front foot. Decent on the ball all night and booked late on for a late challenge on Kane.

Leonardo Spinazzola - 6

Threatened going forward, playing a number of dangerous crosses into the England penalty area early in the first half. However, once England took control of the game, the Roma full-back's attacking threat was limited. As Italy's dominance grew after the interval, Spinazzola once again became a threat down Italy's left.

Nicolo Barella - 5

Italy's midfield had a torrid first half with the likes of Barella unable to get on the ball and dictate play. Had no answer to the brilliance of Bellingham in the opening 45 minutes. Caught late by Maguire in the build-up to Retegui's goal before being replaced by Cristante after 62 minutes.

Jorginho - 6

Always wanted the ball and played some trademark forward passes, but like many of his team-mates he had no answer to England's energy and tenacity in midfield in the first half. Improved as Italy grew into the game in the second half, but was booked for stopping a potential England counter before being replaced by Tonali.

Image: Italy's Jorginho and England's Jude Bellingham battle for the ball

Marco Verratti - 7

Italy's captain for the night in the absence of Leonardo Bonucci. Plenty of bite in the tackle from the PSG midfielder, as you'd expect, but the 30-year-old struggled to have an impact in the first half as England dominated the midfield battle. Saw much more of the ball in the second 45 minutes and dragged Italy forward at every opportunity. Replaced with minutes remaining.

Domenico Berardi - 5

Really struggled to get into the game in the time that he was on the pitch. The Sassuolo forward was well-marshalled by Walker and was eventually substituted after 62nd minute, minutes after Italy got back into the game.

Mateo Retegui - 6

There was plenty of excitement about the inclusion of the Argentine-born striker, and he produced an emphatic finish early in the second half to bring Roberto Mancini's side back into the game. However, he will have better nights as he lacked service for much of the game, one wild strike from 35 yards summed up his frustration.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 7

Like many of his team-mates he endured a difficult first half but had some superb touches in the second. Wasted a good chance early in the second half, blazing a left-footed shot high and wide under pressure from Walker, before playing an inch-perfect no-look pass to play in Retegui for his goal.

Substitutes

Matteo Politano - 6

Came on in a period of the game where Italy were on top. Good on the ball and kept his side on the front foot with plenty of energy down the right.

Bryan Cristante - 6

Much like Politano, Cristante kept Italy on the attack as the chased an equaliser. As the game became stretched, he showed some good touches in possession and his physicality helped Italy disrupt England's rhythm.

Sandro Tonali - 6

As the game became stretched, Tonali gave Italy plenty of energy in the middle of the park. Helped turn the game in Italy's favour.

Wilfried Gnonto - 7

Injected some much needed pace into Italy's game. Caused Walker plenty of problems and forced England into bringing on James to offer further protection for the final minutes of the game.

Gianluca Scamacca - n/a

Thrown on late as Italy chased an equaliser, but had little impact in the minimal time he was on the pitch.

England host Ukraine in their next European Championship Qualifier at Wembley on Sunday; kick off 5pm.

Italy are away to Malta at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on the same day in Group C; kick off 7.45pm.