Julian Nagelsmann set to be sacked as Bayern Munich head coach with Thomas Tuchel to be appointed

Julian Nagelsmann will be sacked by Bayern Munich on Friday with Thomas Tuchel set to take over from him, according to Sky in Germany.

The Bundesliga champions are struggling domestically this season and lie second behind Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann, who hasn't been at the training ground this week, is understood to be about to lose his job because of the lack of development of individuals and his playing style since he took charge in 2021.

Tuchel, 49, has been out of work since being sacked by the Stamford Bridge club in September under the new ownership of Todd Boehly.

Tuchel, who has been living in Munich for some weeks, has previously managed Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern's players are already aware that Tuchel will be their new manager.

Image: Bayern slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen

The former Chelsea boss is expected to take his opening training session on Monday with his first game set to be against his former club Dortmund, who sit top of the table, on April 1 - live on Sky Sports.

Tuchel convinced the Bayern hierarchy with his plans for the club and his track-record of managing big stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The German giants have won 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles and they face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

The tie sees Pep Guardiola take on his former side with the winners set to face Real Madrid or Chelsea for a place in the final.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli was incredibly was given two yellow cards for simulation on two separate occasions against Bayern Munich and had them BOTH overturned and given as penalties as Leverkusen won 2-1.

But Bayern's poor Bundesliga form has left the Bavarians feeling the need to act to avoid losing their crown.

Nagelsmann has won 60 of his 84 games in charge since taking over in July 2021 but has lifted just one Bundesliga trophy and two German Super Cups across his tenure.

Bayern slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen before the international break and host Dortmund in Der Klassiker when they return to domestic action. They would slip four points behind Edin Terzic's side if they were beaten.