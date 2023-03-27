Euro 2024 qualifiers: Netherlands bounce back to beat Gibraltar as Austria win again

The Netherlands bounced back from being thrashed by France to beat 10-player Gibraltar 3-0 and kick-start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Nathan Ake's double added to Memphis Depay's opener to give Ronald Koeman's side the win in Group B after their 4-0 humbling last week.

Gibraltar played over half-an-hour with 10 players after Liam Walker's dismissal early in the second half.

The Netherlands still sit third in the table behind France - who beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 - and Greece, who have played a game less.

Michael Gregoritsch scored a late winner as Austria snatched a 2-1 comeback victory over Estonia in Group F.

He had already missed a first-half penalty before netting the winner with two minutes left after Florian Kainz had levelled.

Rauno Sappinen was on target with the opener after 25 minutes, just eight minutes after Gregoritsch's penalty miss.

Sweden thumped Azerbaijan 5-0 elsewhere in Group F with two late goals from Anthony Elanga and Jesper Karlsson adding the gloss to victory.

Emil Forsberg and Bahlul Mustafazade had given the hosts a commanding lead before Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres netted a third.

In Group G, Balint Vecsei, Dominik Szoboszlai and Martin Adam scored to give Hungary a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in their opener, while Dusan Vlahovic's late brace handed Serbia a 2-0 win in Montenegro.

Moldova drew 0-0 with the Czech Republic in Group E, while Karol Swiderski's goal four minutes before half-time gave Poland a 1-0 win over Albania to continue their 100 per cent start in the group.