England 2-0 Ukraine: Player ratings as Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka help Three Lions claim victory

We rate the players from England's 2-0 win over Ukraine, with Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and James Maddison among those to impress...

Jordan Pickford - 7

Easy work for England's number one - he didn't have a save to make. Neat and tidy with the ball at his feet and played a couple of eye-catching long passes. Tougher games - and more work - await.

Kyle Walker - 8

Image: Kyle Walker kept Mykhailo Mudryk quiet at Wembley

An interesting match-up against Mykhailo Mudryk, which the Man City defender won. He had to stay alert to the threat the Chelsea winger posed on the counter-attack with his pace, but Walker marshalled him well with Mudryk eventually replaced. A solid game.

John Stones - 8

Image: John Stones battles Roman Yaremchuk for the ball

Needed to be alert early on to block Ruslan Malinovsky's early strike. A quiet game for England's defence, but when called upon, Stones was assured, confident in his work and often in the right place at the right time for his side.

Harry Maguire - 7

Again, not a game where his defensive work was often tested. A couple of sloppy passes from the Manchester United defender but he was his usual threat in the Ukraine box, spurning a couple of late chances where you'd expect him to do better with his headers.

Ben Chilwell - 7

A lot of England's best work went down the right, but Chilwell, who got his opportunity after Luke Shaw's red card in Naples, put in an energetic display. Solid defensively, the Chelsea full-back made a couple of trademark bursts down the left and provided a number of dangerous set piece deliveries. A good option for Gareth Southgate to have back at his disposal.

Declan Rice - 7

Image: Declan Rice pulls away from Ukraine's Heorhiy Sudakov

The West Ham midfielder has an incredible skill of being in the right place at the right time to mop up any danger. On a couple of occasions in the second half Rice made crucial tackles on the edge of his own box as Ukraine threatened. Another solid display with the Three Lions on his chest.

Jordan Henderson - 7

An energetic display from the Liverpool man. Whenever he pulls on an England shirt, you know what you are going to get. Produced a couple of really inviting crosses for his team-mates to attack, while he provided the assist for Saka's stunner. An incredibly safe pair of hands for Southgate.

Jude Bellingham - 7

Image: Jude Bellingham is tackled by Taras Stepanenko

A quieter game for England's 19-year-old after his scintillating showing in Naples. He did show what he is all about early in the second half with a powerful yet graceful burst past three opponents in midfield. He also missed a glorious opportunity to grab a goal after being set up by Saka, failing to make contact with his attempted shot.

You can't fault the effort as he covered almost every blade of grass of the Wembley surface, but not his game in terms of end product.

James Maddison - 8

Grew into the game. Started on the left but given somewhat of a free role by Gareth Southgate. Constantly drifted in off the flank and always available to take the ball from his team-mates. Two decent chances in the first half to add a goal on his first England start, while he created five chances today, the most by a player in his first England men's start since Theo Walcott in 2008. Promising.

Bukayo Saka - 9

After a quiet opening 20 minutes or so, he was a constant threat down England's right. As his influence grew, England's dominance grew. He gave Vitaliy Mykolenko a torrid time at Wembley with his pace, trickery and energy. Set up Harry Kane's opener with an inch-perfect cross before his stunning strike lifted the roof off Wembley. Player of the match as his stunning season continues.

Harry Kane - 8

What more can you say about England's record breaker? Missed a difficult chance in the first half but made amends with a trademark Kane finish to add goal number 55 and counting. Worked tirelessly for the team once again before making way for Ivan Toney with 10 minutes remaining. A day to remember for Kane with the pre-match presentations too.

Substitutes

Ivan Toney - 7

Image: Ivan Toney during his England debut after coming on as a late second-half substitute

An England debut, finally. What a moment for him and Brentford. His first touch was a brilliant flick-on, something which we have become accustomed to in the Premier League with Toney. He'll be hoping this is just the start.

Jack Grealish - n/a

Replaced Maddison in the 86th minute. A very brief, late cameo. Linked up well with Chilwell and forced Anatoliy Trubin into a fine save late on.

Conor Gallagher - n/a

Just the four minutes plus stoppage time to impress after replacing Bellingham. However, the Chelsea midfielder also could have grabbed a late goal, but his shot was straight at Trubin.

