Phil Foden: Manchester City forward to miss Premier League fixture against Liverpool after appendix surgery

Phil Foden will miss Manchester City's Premier League fixture with Liverpool on Saturday after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis.

The 22-year-old left the England squad ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 Qualifier with Ukraine and City said "it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for."

City, who are looking to chase down Arsenal's eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Before the end of April, Pep Guardiola's side also play Bayern Munich twice in the Champions League quarter-finals and take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

According to the NHS, people who have had their appendix removed resume normal activity within two to four weeks. Whether professional football falls under that remains to be seen.

Foden has featured 36 times for City in all competitions this season, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists.

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"It's shocking news and it's surprising news. We're so used to speaking about footballers picking up injuries in training or in matches but this is a medical condition.

"This is something completely separate and by the sound of things it happened pretty suddenly. We don't know all the details but Foden is currently recovering in hospital having had his appendix removed.

"It's a big blow for Gareth Southgate and for England, but he will also be missing that huge lunchtime match against Liverpool for Manchester City next weekend.

"In the context of the title race against Arsenal, supporters will be wondering how long they will be without one of their star players as he recovers from the operation."

April 1: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 8: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 11: Bayern Munich (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 15: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 19: Bayern Munich (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Sheffield United (N) - FA Cup, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League