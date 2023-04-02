WSL round-up: Leicester off bottom with last-gasp win over Reading

Leicester gained a crucial victory in their battle against relegation by beating Reading 2-1 while Everton also left it late to edge out Tottenham.

Carrie Jones' last-gaswinner saw Leicester collect only their third league win of the season and provides them with huge hope of avoiding relegation.

Sam Tierney put Leicester in front after 20 minutes courtesy of a great volley into the corner.

But the lead was lost just before the break as Charlie Wellings hammered home after a scramble in the Leicester box.

Hannah Cain missed a glorious chance when through one-on-one which seemed to be Leicester's last chance but five minutes into stoppage time they grabbed their winner.

Cain squared for Jones and she fired home.

Beever-Jones nicks it late for Everton

Aggie Beever-Jones scored a dramatic late winner for Everton as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Nicoline Sorensen had put the hosts in front with a powerful finish at the near post but Eveliina Summanen equalised for Spurs. The game looked to be heading for a share of the spoils but Beever-Jones popped up with the game-winning moment.

The defeat leaves Tottenham just five points above the relegation line.

