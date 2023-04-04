WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for March.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Bachmann (Watford) - 7.37 rating

Bachmann is the first of three Watford players to make the March best XI having made 13 saves for a Hornets outfit that conceded just two goals in four matches last month. The 28-year-old also won his second WhoScored.com man of the match award of the season in March.

Right-back: Cody Drameh (Luton) - 7.61

Drameh has proven an inspired signing having joined from Premier League side Leeds on loan in January. Only three players registered more assists than Drameh (two) in March, those coming from a return of eight key passes, ranking level with team-mate Alfie Doughty, to reinforce a fine March for the youngster.

Centre-back: Luke McNally (Coventry) - 7.49

Another who has impressed following a January loan move, McNally is the first of four Coventry players to make the March team of the month. The 23-year-old won the seventh most aerial duels (27) in England's second tier last month, and ranked eighth for clearances (20).

Centre-back: Wesley Hoedt (Watford) - 7.48

Joining McNally at the heart of the defence is the second Watford player in the side. Hoedt won the ninth most aerial duels (25) in the Championship in March, and played his part in setting his side in the front foot, making more accurate long balls (29) than any other outfielder.

Left-back: Alfie Doughty (Luton) - 7.55

The second Luton player in the side rounds off the defence with Doughty featuring at left-back. Like team-mate Drameh, Doughty made eight key passes, and was one of seven players to win multiple WhoScored.com man of the match awards.

Right midfield: Nathan Tella (Burnley) - 7.66

The sole representative for league leaders Burnley, like Doughty, Tella was another to win multiple man of the match accolades in March, doing so in wins over Wigan and Hull in the Clarets' unstoppable march back to the Premier League. No player scored more league goals than Tella (five) in March.

Central midfield: Josh Eccles (Coventry) - 7.55

Eccles is the second Coventry player in the side. Eccles excelled off the ball for the Sky Blues having ranked fourth for tackles (16) in the division as Coventry went through March unbeaten, winning two and drawing two. The 22-year-old also got forward well from midfield when needed, completing 11 dribbles.

Central midfield: Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) - 7.57

Hamer was directly involved in three of Coventry's 10 league goals in March, assisting twice, while 12 key passes was the third most in the Championship last month.

Left midfield: Joao Pedro (Watford) - 8.14

The third and final Watford player in the side is key attacker Joao Pedro. The Brazilian may have only contributed to one goal, providing the assist for Keinan Davis' goal in the 1-1 draw with Wigan, but was a constant threat to defences having completed far and away the most dribbles (35) in the division last month.

Striker: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) - 8.33

With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.33, Middlesbrough hitman Akpom is the March player of the month. The Boro striker netted five times - no player scored more league goals - as he maintained his superb goalscoring form for this promotion-chasing Middlesbrough outfit. With an additional assist, Akpom was good value for his spot in the side as the Championship's best rated player of the month.

Striker: Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) - 8.20

Partnering Akpom on the frontline is the fourth and final Coventry player in the side. No player created more goalscoring chances than Gyokeres (13) in the Championship last month, while six goal involvements put him level with Akpom.