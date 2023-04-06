Frank Lampard: New Chelsea caretaker manager says Mason Mount a 'huge player' for club

New Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says Mason Mount is a "huge player" for the club after promising a "clean slate" for the whole squad.

Lampard has been appointed interim boss until the end of the season - just over two years since the club sacked him.

The 44-year-old previously managed the Blues from July 2019 until January 2021, with Mount playing a key role under him.

But the England international has endured a difficult season amid injuries, a lack of form and speculation around his future at Stamford Bridge, with his contract expiring next summer.

The 24-year-old has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's last two games, but he could be set for a return under Lampard.

"Mason has always been a fantastic player for me at Derby and Chelsea," said Lampard in his first press conference.

"I know he's had a few slight injury problems. I need to speak to him and find out where he's at, but I know what I get from Mason. He's a huge player for Chelsea.

"Modern-day football has big squads and I understand Chelsea might be at the top end. I remember being here before and having that.

"Maybe in the short term, that's a positive thing for me because everyone can have a clean slate."

Lampard: Chelsea return an easy decision

Lampard said it was an "easy decision" to return to the club to temporarily replace Graham Potter, who was sacked on Sunday after just seven months in charge.

Lampard watched from the stands on Tuesday evening as a Blues side managed by caretaker boss Bruno Saltor started the post-Potter era with a goalless draw against Liverpool.

Lampard said: "It's a pretty easy decision for me. This is my club. I have a lot of emotions and feelings.

"I've come with a belief I can come and help the cause until the end of the season. I'll give my utmost to give the fans what they want until the end of the season.

"There's a lot of talent in the squad. I'm excited to work with that talent and to help them."

Chelsea have nine Premier League games remaining this term, starting with Saturday's trip to Wolves, which is followed by the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with European champions Real Madrid.

Lampard added: "Really exciting. I was there on Tuesday, it was the first time I'd been back since I left previously. It was an amazing buzz to be back at Stamford Bridge.

"It was a surprise in terms of you never know what decision the club will make. There's been a lot of change in the Premier League this season.

"It's a big challenge, but aren't they all? I have complete sympathy for all managers that lose jobs. I'm ready to put my work into this challenge and take it day by day."