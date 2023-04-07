Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres win Sky Bet Championship March awards

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for March.

The new manager bounce at the Riverside is now a misnomer, yet Middlesbrough continue to soar under Carrick, as they dispatched Reading 5-0 and Preston 4-0 to collect another 10 points and 13 goals from four March games.

Carrick said: "It's always nice to be acknowledged like this but it's not about me. It's all about the team, the staff and the supporters.

"For me, awards always mean the team is doing well and that's what matters. We've made good progress over the past five months and our aim is to keep improving in everything we do."

Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for March.

The Swede scored three goals and assisted three more in four games, despite attracting ever more defenders to him. He remains too quick and smart for them, with a mazy run for an assist at Hull and a delightfully-dinked finish at Huddersfield.

Gyokeres said: "I am delighted to have won the Player of the Month award for March. It was a great month for the team to go unbeaten throughout March, and for me personally to score three goals and assist three too.

"All of my team-mates and the staff at the club have helped me to win this award and I thank them for that, and also thank the supporters who help drive me and the team on week-in, week-out."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town)

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for March.

McKenna maintained his players' belief impressively during a fitful start to 2023. He was rewarded with a perfect 12 points and four clean sheets from four March games as the Tractor Boys convincingly closed back in on the top two.

McKenna said: "It's recognition for everyone at the club; the coaching staff, the players, everyone who is working hard at Playford Road and Portman Road, and not to forget our fantastic support home and away.

"It's been a really good collective effort to get to this point of the season, but all of our minds are on the month ahead rather than the month that has gone by.

"It's a really big April and hopefully we can continue that good run of form."

Player: Alfie May (Cheltenham Town)

Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for March.

May led the Cheltenham charge in March with a series of wonder strikes among his five goals and an assist. A volleyed winner against Fleetwood was bettered even by an astonishing lob at Peterborough and another stunning volley.

May said: "It's always nice to win these little trophies, but the big thing for me is thanking my team-mates. I wouldn't be in this position without them, and they've helped us get the club in a good position to stay in this league.

"We beat Peterborough and took points off Sheffield Wednesday. When you take points off teams like that, you're pinching yourself a bit because you know how good they can be.

"I went on a really good run last year and I want to keep chipping away to make sure we stay in this league. That's the main priority."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Jon Brady (Northampton Town)

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for March.

Brady has battled an injury crisis for the past three months, yet still found a way to inspire his beleaguered side through an unbeaten month to earn 13 points from five games, which included an impressive four clean sheets.

Brady said: "It is a great honour for the whole club. It is a real team effort here and the players deserve all the credit in the world.

"As a staff we have provided guidance and organisation, but the hard work and commitment of the players has been first class and that has been seen in the results.

"Everyone here at this club pulls together, and that includes the staff behind the scenes, and this award is a tribute to everyone involved."

Player: Callum Hendry (Salford City)

Salford City forward Callum Hendry has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for March.

The Scot's impact on Salford's month was constant, either scoring or setting up a goal in each of their five games for a final tally of four goals and two assists. A creative finisher, he will savour the memory of his stunning dipper at Stockport.

Hendry said: "I'm buzzing. I feel like it's been a really good month with the goals and assists and the boys have been flying, so I'm really pleased.

"I think it started at Mansfield, then I've just taken confidence from that game. I've been working with the staff all year and just need to concentrate, get my head down, and do what I'm good at. It's been paying me its dues, so it's good.

"We've had some good results recently so we need to make sure we take the confidence from them games into the last few games and see where it can take us."