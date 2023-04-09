Assistant referee elbow: Liverpool vs Arsenal linesman Constantine Hatzidakis accused of striking Andy Robertson during half-time break

One of the assistant referees in Liverpool's Premier League match against Arsenal has been accused of elbowing Andy Robertson during the half-time interval.

Constantine Hatzidakis was approached by Robertson as the half-time whistle blew, with the Liverpool defender insisting the assistant referee had struck him in the throat seconds later.

Robertson was given a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney for his role in the involvement, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson approached the officials to discuss the incident.

Sky Sports' pitchside reporter Geoff Shreeves said: "Andy Robertson was absolutely apoplectic, stunned even.

"He said, 'The linesman has just elbowed me in the throat'. Jordan Henderson was well aware of it and led the remonstrations with referee Paul Tierney and after that they got taken away. Extraordinary scenes."

Image: Jordan Henderson speaks to referee Paul Tierney assistant referee Scott Ledger after claims Andrew Robertson was elbowed by linesman Constantine Hatzidakis (right)

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unable to cast any light on the incident.

"I know it happened but I didn't watch it," Klopp said. "If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves."

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) body, which governs referees in English football, has said it is investigating the incident, as are the Football Association.

A statement read: "PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool vs Arsenal fixture at Anfield. We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said if Hatzidakis is found guilty of striking the Liverpool defender, the official will end up in hot water.

"I've never seen an official raise an elbow to a player," he said while on co-commentary duty at Anfield. "I think he'll be in a lot of trouble after this game ends."

How the incident unfolded

Image: Robertson goes to approach the linesman at the end of the first half

Image: The linesman's elbow then appears to hit Robertson in the face

Keane: Does Robertson pull assistant ref first?

Roy Keane reacts to Robertson's clash with the assistant referee

Watching the incident at half-time, Roy Keane questioned whether Robertson, whose side were trailing 2-1 to Arsenal at the time, actually grabbed the assistant referee first before the alleged elbow happened.

"I've not seen anything like it really. But Robertson... does he grab the linesman first?" Keane said in the Sky Sports studio.

Clinton Morrison reacts after Hatzidakis appears to elbow Robertson

"I'm not sure. But Robertson's complaining. He should be more worried about his defending.

"I've watched Robertson a number of times and he is a big baby. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."

Image: Constantine Hatzidakis during the second half of Liverpool vs Arsenal

Meanwhile, Clinton Morrison added: "Robertson obviously grabs him, but he [the assistant referee] cannot react like that and throw an elbow.

"We won't hear the end of that. In all my years, I have never seen an assistant referee react like that.

"Players are quickly called out when they do stuff wrong, he has to apologise as that was out of order."