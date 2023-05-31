Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager emerging as preferred candidate for Tottenham job

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is emerging as the preferred candidate for the vacant Tottenham job.

Sky Sports News previously reported that Postecoglou was on Spurs' list of prospects alongside Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Fulham's Marco Silva.

Spurs are still looking for a new permanent manager after Arne Slot declared he was staying at Feyenoord last week.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge after replacing Cristian Stellini, who stepped in when Antonio Conte parted company with the London club in March.

Postecoglou, who has won 82 of his 112 games in charge at Celtic, is on the brink of clinching a domestic treble in Scotland.

They play Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday having already won the Premiership and League Cup.

Postecoglou: 'I never plan anything'

The Australian has been linked with a number of Premier League jobs this season, including Everton and Chelsea.

Sky Sports News spoke to him before Celtic's final league game for the season and asked if he had thought about his future beyond the summer.

"No, because I know that's not how football works,"

"I've been asked about these things plenty of times, what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career.

"You can't as a manager chart a course for yourself to be in a certain position in a certain time.

Image: Ange Postecoglou has won back-to-back titles at Celtic

"The one thing I do know for certain is that if you're not concentrating on the task in hand, your destiny gets taken out of your hands.

"I've worked really hard in my career not to be in that position and the way I've done that is to make sure, beyond what happens this week, I'm not going to think about anything else.

"Whatever happens in my career from here will happen because I'm doing really well.

"I think what the Celtic fans want is their manager to be concentrating on what's important for them now."