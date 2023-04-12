Kris Boyd: Refs may strike if abuse goes on | 'Kevin Clancy threats disgraceful'

Kris Boyd fears Scotland's referees could stage strike action if they continue being abused.

Police Scotland are investigating abusive and threatening messages sent to referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday's Old Firm.

That abuse was condemned by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and Rangers, after personal and professional contact details of Clancy were published online last weekend.

Clancy received the messages following the match which saw Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' goal disallowed for a push on Celtic defender Alistair Johnston.

Rangers lost the game 3-2 and are now 12 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, with seven games to go.

Boyd, who was at Parkhead for Sky Sports, believes that abuse could lead to drastic measures.

Boyd: Referees could walk out

Image: Kevin Clancy was sent abusive and threatening messages after Saturday's Old Firm

As someone trying to do their job, it doesn't matter if they do it good or bad, you can't have your personal stuff online.

It's a disgrace. As someone who is refereeing part-time, as it is in Scotland, he's also got a job to go to during the week and put up with the flak that he gets there as well.

We've already seen our best referee for a number of years, Bobby Madden, walk away from the Scottish leagues.

There have been a few others involved in incidents now from fans and it's not good enough, it has to stop.

You get the feeling that if the referees were to come together you wouldn't be surprised if they're on the verge of a strike because it can't continue.

Why would you want to jeopardise your own life to referee a game of football?

People will say you get paid handsomely, forget that. Your life is more important. You're a human being, you'll make mistakes the exact some way players and managers make mistakes.

You don't see people going and chapping their doors. The way referees are treated is an absolute disgrace.