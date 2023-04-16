Callum Davidson: St Johnstone sack manager after Scottish Premiership defeat at Livingston

St Johnstone have sacked manager Callum Davidson following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Livingston that leaves them five points off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Perth club were in the top six before the World Cup break, after going five matches unbeaten. However, since the season resumed they have won just three league games and find themselves sucked into a relegation battle.

Following Saturday's defeat at Livingston, St Johnstone are winless in their last six games, having not won a league game since February 18, leaving them ninth in the table with one match to go ahead of the league split.

Davidson - who had two spells at the club as a player before being named caretaker in 2014 - took over in 2020 and won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double in his first season as manager. At the time of his departure, he was the Premiership's longest-serving manager at two years and 10 months.

Last season, however, the club narrowly avoided relegation via the play-offs, beating Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle to retain their Premiership status.

Chairman Steve Brown told the club website: "First and foremost, Callum is a friend and I hold him in high regard, which is why this has been an extremely difficult decision to come to.

"But we had an open and honest conversation and we both agreed that we must do what is right for St Johnstone.

"Callum has been a brilliant manager for St Johnstone and led us to that Cup Double in 2021 and then European football.

"But we feel results haven't been good enough in recent weeks and it's best for the club to make a change at this stage."

Steve MacLean, who served as Davidson's assistant at McDiarmid Park, will take charge of the club on an interim basis in his first senior managerial role. His first game in charge will be a home match with Hibernian on Saturday.

McFadden: Shocking decision to sack Davidson

Sky Sports' James McFadden:

"I can't believe it, I think it's a shocking decision from the chairman for what Callum's done for the club.

"I know it wouldn't have been an easy decision for them, but I just don't see the point of getting rid of him at this point in time.

"Last season was disappointing but they managed to get themselves out of it with the play-off victory, it's a tough league.

"I just think it's a terrible decision and one I hope that doesn't cost St Johnstone their place in the league."

St Johnstone's last Scottish Premiership match before the split is against Hibernian at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

