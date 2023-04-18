Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 10 league appearances for Al Nassr; Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, but can move top with victory; Watch Al Nassr vs Al-Hilal in a free stream here
Tuesday 18 April 2023 18:45, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they face Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 8pm).
The 38-year-old has scored 11 goals in 10 league appearances for Al-Nassr, five behind leading goalscorer, former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, who plays for Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, but can move top on goal difference with victory.