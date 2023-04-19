VAR use in Premier League has improved, says independent panel, as Howard Webb targets specialists

There have been four incorrect VAR interventions in the Premier League since the World Cup.

The PGMOL has not revealed which incidents they were, but earlier this month Howard Webb apologised to Brighton when VAR failed to recommend a review for a penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

New figures gathered by an independent key match incidents panel - comprising three former players or coaches, one Premier League representative and someone from the PGMOL - take in match-rounds 17 to 30 and show an improvement in VAR use since the World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the controversial clash between Tottenham and Brighton in the Premier League

There has been a wrong VAR call every 37.5 games in the English top flight in that period, while before the World Cup in Qatar there were six incorrect interventions - or one every 24.3 matches.

Missed interventions have fallen from 12 to seven while VAR errors for on-field offences are down from 18 to 12 post-World Cup, with 83 correct interventions in this season to date.

At the weekend, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was bemused that his side did not get a penalty in their 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United as, with the score goalless, a corner appeared to strike Harry Maguire's outstretched arm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper says it was a 'bad error' from the referee for not awarding a penalty to his side in the game against Manchester United

Referee Simon Hooper did not point to the spot and VAR official Andy Madley chose not to overrule, leading Cooper to say: "For VAR not to give it, they apologised last week and are going to have to apologise again, which means absolutely nothing.

"I don't think it's your headline why we lost the game but I don't think these errors should be happening."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Webb, meanwhile, is targeting a new team of VAR specialists in a bid to carry on improving its effectiveness.

A new VAR manager will be in situ in the summer to replace the outgoing Neil Swarbrick, supported by VAR coach Phil Bentham and a growing management team under the guidance of Webb.

Former Premier League assistant referee Adam Gale-Watts has also been appointed in the newly-created role of technical director.