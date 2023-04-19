SWPL round-up: Rangers beat Glasgow City, Celtic thrash Hearts and Hibernian win

Rangers moved to within three points of the top of the SWPL after a dramatic 2-1 win over Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

The result means Glasgow City have suffered back-to-back defeats after going without a loss all season before Sunday.

The opening goal came midway through the first half. Former Glasgow City defender, Rachel McLauchlan, with a composed finish after the ball broke perfectly for her inside the box from a Claire Walsh tackle.

With City pushing for an equaliser, it eventually came with 87 minutes on the clock. Bea Prades' free-kick was perfectly placed for Jenna Clark to head home her eighth goal in the league.

Many had said that a victory was vital for Rangers to maintain their hopes of retaining the title. With four minutes played of injury time, another former City player would restore their lead.

Kirsty Maclean battled in midfield before playing a perfectly weighted pass for Kirsty Howat. The forward proceeded to take the ball passed the outrushing Lee Gibson before slotting into the empty net.

The gap between the top three sides is now just three points with Glasgow City's lead cut significantly after two defeats on the bounce. Both sides compete in the Scottish Cup this weekend before Glasgow City face Partick Thistle and Rangers host Heart of Midlothian.

Heart of Midlothian 0-6 Celtic

Celtic made surprisingly light work of Hearts as they moved to within two points of Glasgow City at the top of the table. After an important victory on Sunday, the away side continued their fine form in their bid to win the SWPL title for the first time in their history.

Three different goalscorers put the Glasgow side ahead after 33 minutes, starting with their joint top goalscorer Jacynta Galabadaarachchi. Jacynta then turned provider for Chloe Craig who headed home from the corner and the final goal of the half came from Natasha Flint after good work from fellow forward Kit Loferski.

The Glasgow side increased their impressive goal difference with a further three goals in the second period to hand Hearts their heaviest defeat of the season. Amy Gallacher scored twice within two minutes including a superb second to put Celtic in cruise control and take her tally to 15 in the league alongside Jacynta. Loferski rounded off the scoring, getting her first goal for Celtic after signing less than a month ago.

With Rangers' victory over Glasgow City, Celtic are now just two points from the top of the table and host Hibernian in their next league match. Hearts will be looking to bounce back in the Edinburgh derby this Saturday at Easter Road, live on Sky Sports.

Hibernian 3-1 Partick Thistle

Hibernian fought back from being 1-0 down to eventually defeat Partick Thistle and move four points clear in fifth.

The opening goal came after half an hour through the Jag's Cara Henderson. Rachel Donaldson floated the ball to the back post where Henderson was on hand to score her eighth goal in the league.

It took only a minute of the second half for Hibs to equalise through Katie Lockwood. The January signing taking the ball down the line before slotting into the bottom corner after replacing the injured Kirsty Morrison with 30 minutes played.

Lockwood then put the Hibees in front with just over a quarter of an hour remaining. Eilidh Adams headed on to the bar and Lockwood was on hand to fire in the rebound for her fifth goal in the SWPL. With just minutes remaining, Hibs rounded off the scoring with Brooke Nunn getting her first goal for the club.

Partick Thistle are now four points behind Hibs and remain sixth ahead of their next match against Glasgow City. Hibernian are now eight points behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts who they face on Saturday at Easter Road, live on Sky Sports.

Motherwell 4-0 Glasgow Women

Motherwell strengthened their grip on 7th in the Park's Motor Group SWPL with a comfortable victory at Fir Park.

Jemma Hughes opened the scoring after seven minutes, controlling the ball inside the box before twisting to finish, with Chelsie Watson doubling their advantage after rising highest from a free-kick midway through the first half.

The final goal of the half came with just minutes remaining through Glasgow City loanee, Niamh Noble. Carla Boyce forced the initial save by Shannon Burgeon but she couldn't hold the shot, leaving an easy tap-in.

Hughes rounded off the scoring on 72 minutes with her second of the game as Noble's cross was perfectly placed for the volleyed finish.

The Women of Steel are now five points clear of Spartans, though the Edinburgh side have a game in hand. Glasgow Women remain bottom of the table and would be relegated on Sunday if Hamilton Academical defeat Spartans.

Dundee United 3-4 Aberdeen

Aberdeen moved themselves eight points clear of the relegation play-off spot in the SWPL after a dramatic victory over Dundee United.

With 28 minutes played Bayley Hutchison got the opener before the Dons' lead was doubled by Millie Urquhart just two minutes later.

Before the break, Dundee United halved the deficit through Dani McGinley with her 12th goal in the league. The Tangerines were then level just three minutes after the restart with Leigha Dobbins sending her effort straight into the top corner.

The Dons were behind for slightly over a quarter of an hour, Urquhart restoring their lead with 63 minutes played. Yet again, United fought back and the scores were level less than 10 minutes later as Jade McLaren finished off McGinley's cross.

With less than five minutes remaining in the match, Hutchison doubled her tally and found the eventual winner with her fifth goal in her last four games.

Aberdeen move above United into 9th in the league and are now eight points clear of the relegation play-off. Dundee United remain five points clear of Hamilton Academical with the two sides meeting on April 30.