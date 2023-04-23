Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom lead Championship winners at 2023 EFL Awards

Vincent Kompany, Chuba Akpom and Alex Scott led the Championship winners as the 2023 EFL Award winners were unveiled at a glittering ceremony in London on Sunday night.

Burnley manager Kompany was named as the EFL Championship Manager of the Season, with his side closing in on the league title having already secured promotion.

Akpom, who is the division's top scorer with 28 league goals, won the EFL Championship Player of the Season accolade after firing Middlesbrough into promotion contention.

Midfielder Scott, who has featured in 47 matches across all competitions for Bristol City this season, was named the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season.

Plymouth Argyle's Bali Mumba won League One Young Player of the Season with Colchester United's Junior Tchamadeu scooping the EFL League Two Young Player of the Season award.

Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins earned the EFL League One Player of the Season award, while Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins was named the League Two Player of the Season, with his 20 goals aiding his club's battle for automatic promotion.

Plymouth's Steven Schumacher was awarded the EFL League One Manager of the Season, with his side also currently in the midst of an automatic promotion battle. After confirming their place in League One next season, Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens received the League Two Manager of the Season accolade.

Orient's Omar Beckles was also a winner as he was named as the EFL Player In the Community, while Wigan Athletic won the EFL Community Club of the Season.

Meanwhile, Milton Keynes Dons was awarded the EFL Community Project of the Season for their Knife Angel: Anti-Violence project.

Renowned pundit and former Swindon Town and Brentford midfielder, Chris Kamara, was recognised for his service to the game when he was presented with the prestigious Contribution to League Football Award.

Former Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon forward Adebayo Akinfenwa was also honoured on the night as he collected the Sir Tom Finney Award.