Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss careful not to overstate progress after three straights wins ahead of Spurs showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side are not yet "out of the woods" in terms of eradicating the inconsistencies which have blighted their below-par campaign.

Wednesday's 2-1 comeback victory over West Ham made it three wins in succession, extending their unbeaten run to five matches, while maintaining their outside chance of a late charge for the top four.

Liverpool have the opportunity to win a fourth league game in a row for only the second time this season when taking on Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, but Klopp was careful not to overplay his side's recent resurgence.

Image: Liverpool came back from one down to beat West Ham 2-1 midweek

"It is, for me, too early to speak about consistency," he said. "Winning three games is not for me consistent, it can only be the start of something.

"I am okay with the moment, but it is not that I already trust ourselves to say we are out of the woods because of a few lessons I didn't want to learn, but learned."

Liverpool may be ending the season with a flourish and could still qualify for Europe, but remain a point adrift of Spurs in fifth, who currently hold the Europa League spot, and seven shy of Manchester United in fourth, with time to improve their standing rapidly running out.

"If we don't do something really special, this season will be remembered for the 7-0 against Man United," Klopp continued. "I hope people will speak about it, when they look back in a few years. We did what we did.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his team is preparing for the best possible Tottenham side, despite their difficult season.

"For a long period it was really good, even this season, but in general what we have lacked is consistency, that's what we have to change and what we are working on."

Indeed, the Reds have begun to recapture elements of what propelled them to the Premier League title in 2020, albeit with far less frequency, and did leapfrog Spurs in the table for a brief time in midweek - before Ryan Mason's side staged an unlikely fightback to draw 2-2 with Man United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool.

"I am happy with that in the moment because in all the games, as different as they were, I saw a lot of things we want to see in the games and that is then really good," Klopp added.

"We need to squeeze everything out and play the best possible football, play in a convincing way. Whatever happens until end of season will be very important.

"There is always something to improve and that's fine, that's what we try to do as well."

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 30th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

April 30: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 6: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Leicester (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm