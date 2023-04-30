SWPL round-up: Glasgow City win at Partick Thistle and Celtic claim win over Hibernian, but Rangers draw

Glasgow City bounced back from back-to-back loses to defeat Partick Thistle in the 'Petershill Park' derby.

The Jags, who have lost all their matches since the split, started the game solidly as they looked to take advantage of a bruised City side. With the sides level into additional time of the first half, City took the lead to deal a sucker punch to Thistle. Bea Prades with a fine strike from the edge of the box after it fell kindly for the Spanish midfielder.

With less than an hour played, City found the final goal despite the best efforts of Megan Cunningham in the Partick Thistle net. It looked like she'd done enough by denying Linda Motlhalo from close range but the SWPL top goalscorer, Lauren Davidson, was on hand to fire home for her 24th goal in the league.

The result means Glasgow City remain top of the table, two points clear of Celtic, and Partick Thistle continue to occupy sixth. City host Hibernian on Wednesday while Thistle are away to Heart of Midlothian.

Celtic 3-0 Hibernian

Celtic kept pace at the top of the Park's Motor Group SWPL with a comfortable victory over Hibernian at the Excelsior Stadium.

Image: Celtic ran out 3-0 winners over Hibernian

It was unlikely we'd see a repeat scoreline from the opening day of the season when Celtic were 9-0 winners, but they started fast with the opener after just 18 minutes. Former Hibee, Amy Gallacher, with a fine finish to take her top of Celtic's goalscoring charts in the league. Gallacher then turned provider with 40 minutes played, whipping in a corner for Chloe Craig to finish at the back post.

Within moments of the restart, Celtic increased their lead. Natasha Flint was alert to intercept the Hibs pass before finishing off for her fourth goal in her last three SWPL matches.

Celtic remain two points behind Glasgow City and face Rangers, live on Sky Sports, this Thursday in what could be a monumental match for both sides' title chances. Hibernian are fifth and four points clear of Partick Thistle.

Rangers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

Rangers were denied by a late Hearts penalty as they moved behind the top two in the battle for the Park's Motor Group SWPL trophy. It adds extra pressure on Malky Thomson's side for Thursday's clash with Celtic, live on Sky Sports, likely a must-win if Rangers are to retain their title.

Hearts are the only side outside of the top two to have taken any points against Rangers coming into the game, a 0-0 draw at Oriam back in January.

The opening goal of the game came with 37 minutes on the clock as Sam Kerr grabbed her fifth goal in her last four SWPL matches. The Scotland midfielder created the goal after driving into the opposition box, finding Kirsty Howat before it bounced back kindly for Kerr to smash home.

It looked set that Rangers would clinch all three points and keep pace at the top, but Hannah Davison conceded a penalty nearly three minutes into additional time for a foul on Cailin Michie. Former Rangers midfielder, Ciara Grant stepped up and smashed the ball home at the death.

Rangers are now five points behind Glasgow City and three behind Celtic ahead of Thursday's match. Hearts remain fourth, nine points clear of Hibernian with five games left to play.

Hamilton Academical 1-1 Dundee United

Hamilton Accies and Dundee United shared the spoils at New Douglas Park, leaving them five points apart with five games remaining. The result favours Dundee United who are in 10th and just outside the relegation play-off spot.

Danni McGinley got the opening goal for United, her 13th in the league this season, after eight minutes. The United forward hammered her free-kick low and with enough power to pass Chloe Nicolson in goals.

One of Accies' star players, Josi Giard, was without a goal in her last seven matches before today and her strike could be vital for Accies avoiding the relegation play-off. The German forward's ball towards goal was from a tight angle and was parried in by Fiona McNicoll in the United goal.

Hamilton are away to Motherwell on Wednesday in the Lanarkshire derby while Dundee United travel to Spartans.

Aberdeen 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell maintained their 100 per cent record against Aberdeen this season with another comfortable victory up North.

The away side took the lead just before the half-time whistle thanks to the in-form Tiree Burchill. The loanee's strike from distance beating her Celtic team-mate, India Marwaha, to give Motherwell the lead and her fifth goal in her last five SWPL matches.

The final goal came with just under an hour played through Louisa Boyes as the Dons gave away possession in their own box with the Motherwell forward capitalising.

The result keeps Motherwell seventh as they battle to finish top of the bottom six since the split. They host the Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton Academical on Wednesday. Aberdeen remain eight points clear of the relegation play-off ahead their midweek home match against relegated Glasgow Women.

Glasgow Women 0-1 Spartans

Glasgow Women were relegated from the Park's Motor Group SWPL after falling to their 27th defeat of the season. They had earned promotion to the top division on the last day of the 2021/22 season but have so far failed to get a point.

Despite a battling performance, Spartans prevailed to maintain their unbeaten run in April with three wins and one draw. The only goal of the game came from Mya Bates after seven minutes played. On her 18th birthday, Bates blasted home after the cutback from Caley Gibb.

Spartans remain eighth, two points behind Motherwell in the battle for seventh. The Edinburgh side host Dundee United on Wednesday at Ainslie Park while Glasgow Women are away to Aberdeen.