Sam Allardyce: New Leeds head coach says he is 'just as good' as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says he is "just as good" as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, and believes "nobody" is ahead of him in football.

The 68-year-old, who has made a shock return to football after nearly two years out of the game to replace Javi Gracia at Elland Road, has been tasked with keeping Leeds in the Premier League with just four games remaining.

Allardyce takes over a Leeds side who sit 17th and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference after a five-game winless run.

Manchester City

Leeds United Saturday 6th May 2:00pm Kick off 3:00pm

The former England manager's first game in charge is on Saturday at title-chasing Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, where he will come up against four-time Premier League winner Pep Guardiola.

But Allardyce believes he is on a par with Guardiola as well as Klopp, who has won the Premier League and Champions League at Liverpool, and Arsenal manager Arteta, who has guided the Gunners to the top of the league.

Image: New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce faces Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his first game in charge

In his first press conference as Leeds boss, Allardyce said: "I might be 68 and look old and antiquated but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It's all there with me. They do what they do and I do what I do.

"In terms of knowledge, I am not saying I'm better than them but I'm certainly as good as they are."

Allardyce also revealed a few people have told him he "must be mad" to take on the job of saving the relegation-threatened club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Allardyce has taken his first training session at Leeds United after he was named their new head coach after the sacking of Javi Gracia

He said of his appointment: "It was a shock because this time of the season and there are many managers who had changed hands, the most in the history of the Premier League, I thought it was all over for this season.

"It was only a couple of minutes before I said yes. Because of the situation, I had to rush through the process quickly so I could be here for at least a reasonable lead into Manchester City.

"I've had a lot of response from many people saying congratulations. A few said I must be mad but I enjoy the game so much.

"To try and save this club and keep it in the Premier League is a big responsibility but one I want to take because of who Leeds are."

Watch Allardyce's first game in charge of Leeds as they go to title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm; kick-off 3pm.