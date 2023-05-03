Sam Allardyce appointed Leeds United boss as Javi Gracia sacked

Sam Allardyce has been appointed Leeds boss until the end of the season after the club sacked head coach Javi Gracia following just two-and-a-half months in charge.

Former England manager Allardyce, who has been out of work since leaving West Brom in May 2021, makes a shock return to football to try and save Leeds from Premier League relegation with only four games of the season remaining.

The 68-year-old faces a daunting run-in that includes a visit to leaders Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, then home games against Newcastle and Tottenham as well as a trip to West Ham.

Manchester City

Leeds United Saturday 6th May 2:00pm Kick off 3:00pm

Allardyce, who previously rescued Sunderland and Crystal Palace from potential relegation, becomes the club's fourth head coach of the season.

Gracia leaves the club after just 12 games in charge. Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, have also departed.

A club statement reads: "Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety.

Leeds' troubled 2023 February 6: Head coach Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge following a seven-game winless Premier League run

Feb 6-21: Interim head coach Michael Skubala takes charge of three games assisted by coaches Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas

February 21: Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as head coach on a 'flexible contract' a fortnight after sacking Marsch

May 2: Leeds sack director of football Victor Orta

May 3: Leeds sack Gracia after 12 games in charge and appoint Sam Allardyce for remaining four games

"Allardyce will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson."

Robbie Keane is also expected to join Allardyce's backroom team.

Gracia was appointed as Jesse Marsch's successor in February on a "flexible contract", but four defeats in their last five games have left Leeds above the Premier League relegation zone only on goal difference.

Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth ended a terrible April for Gracia and Leeds as they also lost successive home games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool 5-1 and 6-1 respectively. They conceded 23 goals in April, a new Premier League record for goals against in a month.

On Sunday night, fans' group the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a vote of no confidence in both the club's board and head coach Gracia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Bournemouth against Leeds in the Premier League

Leeds director of football Orta leaves club

Image: Victor Orta has left the role as director of football at Leeds amid a troubled season

Before Gracia's sacking, Leeds announced director of football Orta had left the club by mutual consent.

The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in the summer of 2017 and helped the West Yorkshire side make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later.

But things have gone awry of late and embattled Leeds confirmed Orta's departure.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said: "I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

"I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

"We have four cup finals left to play this season and, working together, I believe we can survive."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Monday, Jamie Carragher and Kasper Schmeichel discuss the potential appointment of Sam Allardyce

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels former Bolton, Blackburn and West Ham manager Allardyce is a sensible appointment for Leeds.

He told Monday Night Football before the sacking of Gracia was confirmed: "It sounds crazy and we never used to think this could happen in our league, but the stakes are so high I think I could probably understand it.

"There is such an ill feeling at the club right now in terms of the connection between him and the supporters. They're not happy. They showed that frustration to him at Bournemouth."

He added: "I don't think Sam Allardyce has ever come in this late. He's normally come in with a January transfer window to bring his own players in and have time to change it.

"But I think it would be a decent appointment. Whether the crowd get behind it, I'm not so sure. I don't know how Leeds supporters would react to Sam Allardyce.

"But in terms of trying to make them more solid and better defensively, there's probably no one better out there."

Image: The Premier League table following Leicester and Everton's 2-2 draw on Monday

With daunting fixtures remaining, starting with a trip to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, Carragher believes a late change of manager could be their only chance of getting the results they need to stay up.

"They've got to try to create some sort of feel-good factor in the home games they've got, to bring some kind of energy and a performance to get them over the line, so I would not be surprised at all if they made that change," he said.

"It's very difficult to instil that [a clear style of play]. The only thing I believe the board and hierarchy will be thinking is, 'Can we make Elland Road a fortress in these last couple of games at home?'

"I think that's the only thing they can do. Bring someone in where it becomes a tough game for the teams going there, where there's an atmosphere, there's an energy, because right now that has vanished completely."

Big Sam's blueprint for survival

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Monday Night Football in 2017, Sam Allardyce discusses what it takes to stay in the Premier League and reveals his blueprint for survival

Sam Allardyce has a track record of keeping teams in the top flight against the odds and has experienced relegation from the top tier only once, with West Brom in 2021, during 17 campaigns in the division.

Speaking on Monday Night Football nearly six years ago, Allardyce revealed his very own blueprint to keep clubs up - comprising seven key components for success.

Typically, there is a focus on defence, with clean sheets and careful possession in the defending half, as well as direct attacking play - such as playing upfield quickly and capitalising on knock-downs.

Blueprint for survival Stick to Big Sam's guidelines

Spend big and wisely

Prioritise bolstering defence

Capitalise on home advantage

Purple patches at key stages: early, festive period & run-in

Use a limited number of well-drilled formations

Ensure sufficient quality in squad depth

Using this blueprint, Allardyce helped Bolton secure top-flight safety after promotion in 2001/02 and avoided the drop once again the following campaign before securing a surprise eighth-placed finish in 2003/04.

Stints at Newcastle, Blackburn and West Ham followed - implementing his survival blueprint at Rovers after replacing Paul Ince with the club sat 19th and ending the campaign in 15th.

He accepted another firefighting role at Sunderland in October 2015, with the club positioned 19th in the standings - but he guided the club to safety with a 17th-placed finish, two points clear of the drop.

Image: Sam Allardyce has overseen an upturn at several clubs

Allardyce replaced Roy Hodgson as England manager in the summer of 2016 but oversaw only one match before leaving the role by mutual consent following a newspaper sting - taking charge of a beleaguered Crystal Palace three months later. Again, Allardyce achieved top-flight safety on the penultimate day of the season.

He announced his retirement from club management at the end of that campaign but reversed the decision to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton in November 2017 - taking the helm with the Toffees sat 13th, and ending the campaign with an eighth-placed finish.

Saturday: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 21: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

May 28: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm