Premier League relegation battle: Who's in most danger of going down this season?

With the Premier League in full swing again after the World Cup, the division's bottom eight sides remain separated by just five points. A couple of good results could ease relegation fears but any poor run of form for any of those clubs could see them deep in the mire.

So who is most at risk of dropping down to the Championship? Here are the runners and riders from a competition no club wants to win come May 28.

Points: 17

Goal difference: -5

Form: LLLWWL

Next six games: Newcastle* (A) (Carabao Cup quarter-final), Nottm Forest (A), Brighton (H), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Man Utd* (A).

Leicester's resurgence pre-World Cup has vanished with three defeats since the Premier League resumed.

A narrow loss at Liverpool was not unexpected, but the manner of their 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle - and another blank at home to Fulham - has put the pressure firmly back on Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers has called for new arrivals in the January window after signing only Wout Faes in the summer, and Leicester may need them with an unenviable run of games to come.

Analysis: Fulham defeat shows Leicester must spend

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

"Leicester may not yet be resembling the side that picked up just one point from their opening seven Premier League games, but three defeats in a row following the World Cup have left the Foxes just three points above the relegation zone.

"The way in which a number of Leicester's players have regressed is a huge cause for concern, too, with Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy currently resembling shadows of their former selves.

"Leicester's struggles in the summer transfer market were well documented but Rodgers believes there is money to spend now the window is open again this month.

"Whether that proves to be the case remains to be seen but the manager better hope that it is true, with his ailing squad in dire need of reinforcements."

Rodgers: We deserved more against Fulham

Brendan Rodgers after Leicester's latest defeat to Fulham:

"Their goalkeeper makes some great saves and we have some opportunities we maybe should finish, but we created enough to take at least something from the game.

"I'm really disappointed for the players because they put so much into it. Our last two performances have deserved more."

Points: 17

Goal difference: -6

Form: DDLLWW

Next six league games: Aston Villa* (A), Brentford* (H), Nottm Forest* (A), Man Utd* (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H).

Leeds have stabled the ship with back-to-back draws against Newcastle and West Ham but remain two points above the drop.

The Whites have lost fewer games than any other side in the bottom eight, but only four wins all season has been a source of frustration for Jesse Marsch, who has said more than once his side have deserved more than what they've got.

Leeds' poor form on the road has hindered their hopes of moving up the table. No side has taken fewer points away from home in the Premier League and though they have scored 10 on their travels, more than Chelsea, conceding more than two goals a game on average has cost them badly.

Marsch: I don't understand why we can't play from the start

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch after their 2-2 comeback draw vs West Ham:

"I don't understand why we can't look like that from the start and it takes us to have our backs against the wall before we perform to the level we know we can.

"We talk about being brave, they know me. The thing I can't stand is when we play afraid. When we don't show the confidence and belief and commit to the things we know we can be good at and show our quality, it's very frustrating.

"Even had we won that match, I would've been dissatisfied."

Points: 17

Goal difference: -21

Form: WDLWDL

Next six games: Wolves (H) (Carabao Cup quarter-final), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Leeds* (H), Fulham (A), Man City (H).

Forest looked certain that their return to the Premier League after a two-decade absence would be short-lived after winning one of their opening 11 games.

A huge turnover of players in the summer and a predominantly new squad was always likely to prove a significant challenge for Steve Cooper, but his persistence and Forest's patience has begun to pay off.

A run of 11 points from seven games has lifted them off the bottom of the table and they finally escaped the relegation zone with a first away win of the season at Southampton on January 4.

Analysis: Brennan Johnson is finding his best form

Sky Sports' Sam Johnston:

"Nottingham Forest's first away win of the season provided further evidence that Brennan Johnson is in the process of rediscovering his best form.

"The 21-year-old started the season brightly with two goals in Forest's six games of the season but then failed to find the net - or register an assist - before going to the World Cup with Wales, and even found himself dropped to the bench on a couple of occasions.

"However, a little bit of time to recover after Wales' group-stage exit appears to have worked wonders for Johnson, who has been re-energised since domestic football resumed.

"He scored twice at Blackburn as Forest eased into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and was a constant threat as Steve Cooper's side outplayed Chelsea at the weekend.

"With the win having elevated Forest out of the bottom three, there is little doubt that Johnson's performances will need to remain at a high level if they are to remain clear of the drop zone."

Cooper: I've challenged players to improve away form

Nottm Forest manager Steve Cooper after their 1-0 win at Southampton:

"I challenged the players not to shy away from the fact that we've not picked up enough points away from home. And we're going to have to start doing that. We wanted to face up to that and didn't think about Southampton and league positions.

"All of our fans deserve credit for this year but it was great for the away fans. I know away tickets are hard to get so I know there are regular away travellers who haven't seen us win away in the league. So they deserved that tonight.

"It's a reference point for sure. It [getting out of the bottom three] is something we've wanted to do. It's easier said than done, we know how hard these games are. We've just got to continue and take it step by step, with the culture and togetherness."

Points: 16

Goal difference: -21

Form: LLLWLL

Next six league games: Brentford* (A), Nottm Forest (H), Brighton (A), Newcastle* (H), Wolves (A), Man City* (H).

Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat at Man Utd on January 3 extended their losing run to three games and means they have now picked up only three points since October 15.

Gary O'Neil's honeymoon period is well and truly over at the Vitality Stadium, with the Cherries shipping 17 goals across their last seven games and showing no signs of stopping despite the World Cup break.

Trips to Brentford, in-form Wolves and Brighton and home games against Newcastle and Manchester City present a tough challenge for O'Neil to improve things in the immediate future too, with Bournemouth now a point above the relegation zone with a worse goal difference than any of the sides beneath them.

O'Neil: We didn't deserve Man Utd thrashing

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil after their 3-0 loss at Man Utd:

"Nobody wants to lose 3-0 and we did not deserve to lose 3-0 but if you are going to lose 3-0 that is the way to do it.

"In the second half, we tried to be slightly more aggressive, press slightly more often, but we get one slightly wrong. We had six big chances and David de Gea [was] making good saves. I thought the majority of United's chances came after we opened the pitch up."

Points: 15

Goal difference: -9

Form: DLLLLL

Next six league games: Wolves (A), Everton (H), Newcastle* (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham* (A), Nottm Forest (H).

David Moyes was favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked over the Christmas period with a run of five straight defeats on the back of West Ham's big summer of spending.

Consecutive top-seven finishes have raised expectations around the London Stadium and home losses to Brentford, Leicester and Crystal Palace have fallen significantly short of what fans have been used to in the last couple of seasons.

A point at Leeds has finally stopped the rot, and the Hammers could have won at Elland Road on another day. Now, results against Wolves and Everton will be crucial with a tough run of fixtures to follow.

Analysis: Moyes' defence-first approach has gone missing

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"David Moyes is a defence-first type of manager. Always has. Always will. He builds solid foundations and adds creative spark in key areas to win games. It's what has made West Ham the force they have been for the last two years.

"However, this West Ham side does not look like a Moyes team. It ships goals at an alarming rate. The 2-2 draw with Leeds means the Hammers have now conceded two or more goals in all their last six games in all competitions. Opposition teams do not have to work hard to create big chances."

Moyes: We should have won at Leeds

West Ham manager David Moyes after their 2-2 draw at Leeds:

"We should've won it, probably. We weren't the best at times but we showed willing, a couple of decisions weren't right - there's a red card in the game.

"The players have been brilliant in the way they've gone about their business, we've got good players and just need them to show a bit more quality at times.

"It's a tough place to come, Leeds, at any time and we stuck at it, came back from a goal down and went in front. There's lots of positives, we've taken something from the game but I also think it's a missed chance to take three points."

Points: 15

Goal difference: -10

Form: LDLLLD

Next six league games: Southampton (H), West Ham (A), Arsenal (H), Liverpool* (A), Leeds (H), Aston Villa (H).

The pressure is on Frank Lampard given the teams they have lost to just as much as their six-game winless run - defeats to Leicester, Bournemouth and Wolves putting their relatively solid start to the season firmly in the past.

A 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on January 3 threatened to cost Lampard his job but he remains in the dugout at Goodison Park for now, with a must-win game against bottom-side Southampton to come when both sides return to league action.

Time is not on Lampard's side to tighten a defence that has conceded 12 goals in its last five games, but without doing so the Toffees' patience may run thin sooner rather than later.

Analysis: Serial winner Lampard needs answers quickly

Sky Sports' Dan Long:

"The stress and frustration was clearly etched upon Frank Lampard's face when he faced the cameras following Everton's 4-1 defeat to Brighton.

"If the result itself wasn't bad enough, it was one that left the Toffees just a point above the relegation zone.

"Lampard was a perpetual winner as a player; he wasn't used to dealing with these types of situations. Yet, this season, it looks as though he is set to face a second successive scrap to try and preserve the Merseyside club's Premier League status.

"The pressure is, without doubt, increasing on Lampard by the week, given the poor run of form Everton are on. But he has got them out of trouble once before and maybe, just maybe, he might be able to get them on the right track again soon."

Lampard: Pivotal six minutes cost us against Brighton

Everton manager Frank Lampard after their 4-1 defeat to Brighton:

"It was very disappointing, even in the first half, I would say. A mistake from us for their goal, but I think general play was pretty even, we had our chances. But then three goals in six minutes, defensive mistakes from us and that finishes the game.

"Those six minutes were completely pivotal to the game with individual mistakes and collective defending issues."

Points: 14

Goal difference: -16

Form: DLWLLD

Next six league games: Nottm Forest (A), West Ham (H), Man City (A), Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H).

The mood has shifted around Wolverhampton despite their lowly position with the arrival of Julen Lopetegui and the results which have already followed, bringing renewed belief to Molineux.

Four points from games against Everton, Man Utd and Aston Villa would be about on par with Wolves' regular expectations but given their dreadful form this season, they may have lost all three before the Spaniard's arrival.

There is still work to do in the Black Country to get the club out of the relegation zone, but Lopetegui has spoken of his hopes of adding to Wolves' squad in January and with additional strength in depth, there is genuine hope that Wolves can put painful memories of the first half of the season behind them.

Analysis: Late dropped points are costing Wolves

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"Three games in and Julen Lopetegui has a win, a draw and a defeat as Wolves head coach. It has been an encouraging start, the improvement obvious. But the challenge is also clear. For the second game in succession, points have been lost late on. He needs them desperately.

"Wolves were superb in the first half, Daniel Podence scoring a wonderful goal. Perhaps it sums up their problems this season that he departed with an injury at the break. As soon as someone finds some scoring form, Lopetegui loses him. They needed a second goal.

"Following the visit of West Ham next week, the next two Premier League fixtures are against Liverpool and Manchester City. January may yet bring more signings than points. They will need to be the right ones for Lopetegui to continue this fledgling revival."

Lopetegui: We are feeling better in ourselves

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui after their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa:

"Our aim was that we are thinking to win. In the end, we had control for 60 minutes. After, we felt tired and had less control. We lost Daniel Podence and he has been very important for us. I hope it is a little injury.

"In the end we get one point so we are a little bit disappointed. But for us to go to the dressing room with our point is good for us because we are improving and feeling better in ourselves."

Points: 12

Goal difference: -18

Form: LLLLLL

Next six games: Man City* (H) (Carabao Cup quarter-final), Everton (A), Aston Villa (H), Brentford (A), Wolves (H), Chelsea (A).

Southampton are in free fall. Ralph Hasenhuttl had proven an adept escape artist to keep the club up more than once in recent seasons, but even he could not survive their most recent run of poor form.

Now the problem is that his replacement, Nathan Jones, has not been able to avert the slide and the Saints have now lost their last six in a row.

Things hit rock bottom at St Mary's with their defeat to Nottingham Forest on January 4, with Jones' side roundly jeered by their fans after failing to register a single shot on target against a team who had previously conceded 22 goals on the road.

Analysis: Jones' appointment yet to be vindicated

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

"It may have seemed slightly strange to suggest before kick-off that Southampton needed the win more than Nottingham Forest considering both sides started the evening in the relegation zone, but Nathan Jones' team were in desperate need of three points as they looked to lift themselves off the foot of the Premier League table.

"Against a Forest team that had only scored once on the road this season and were yet to win away from home, it was, at least on paper, an ideal opportunity for Saints to breathe some much-needed life into their survival bid.

"But it never looked like happening. They failed to register a shot on target as they deservedly fell to a sixth consecutive league defeat. Six points from a possible 27 at St Mary's this term says it all.

"The club's decision to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and appoint former Luton boss Jones is yet to be vindicated.

"'You don't know what you're doing', disgruntled home supporters chanted at the final whistle. It's four league defeats out of four for the Welshman. He has had a brutal start to life as a Premier League manager."

Jones: Forest defeat gives us mountain to climb

Southampton manager Nathan Jones after their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest:

"We never demonstrated enough quality in possession. We had enough possession around the box but we didn't convert that into chances. That's the frustrating thing. We needed to be braver and bolder with our passing at times, and we weren't. That allowed Forest to sit in and we couldn't break them down."