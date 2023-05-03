Kaoru Mitoma believes Brighton's progressive style would greatly benefit European competition

Kaoru Mitoma believes Brighton's "attractive" playing style would greatly benefit future European competition, should the Seagulls succeed in their quest to secure a top four spot this season.

Certainly Roberto De Zerbi has high-flying Brighton challenging for European football amid widespread plaudits for the Italian's possession-based philosophy.

Eighth-placed Albion underlined their credentials for continental qualification by thrashing Wolves 6-0 last weekend, registering a club-record Premier League win in the process, while also equalling their best top-flight points tally (52 set in 1982) - with seven games remaining.

Manchester United are the visitors to the south coast on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, 11 days after beating Brighton on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, but Mitoma is intent on treating this latest meeting as a "different battle".

"We all still remember the disappointment [from the FA Cup]," the winger said. "I hope we can turn the result around this time. At the same time it will be a completely different battle, so I want to take it as a different match.

"There aren't many teams who can build up from the back like we do and play with so much confidence. To have a team like us in the Champions League, it will be a great showcase for the world to see an attractive style of football.

"I'm very happy that we have the highest points tally now, but the most important thing is where we are at the end of the season. To make the fans happy, I think we need to qualify for a European place next season."

De Zerbi's decision to begin with key trio Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Mitoma on the bench against Wolves last time out raised some eyebrows, but was quickly forgotten as his reshuffled starting XI delivered in devastating style.

"The whole team was confident that we could show our high standard no matter who was on the pitch, and that was something the coach always tells us, and that led us to a great result," Mitoma continued.

"Personally, of course I would like to start in every match, but I also have to accept after losing two games in a row."

Speaking about what would make the perfect ending to a fairytale season, Mitoma added: "To win every game. To achieve that goal, we need the best preparation, and I think it's important to finish with a smile on everyone's faces when the season ends.

"It's a very tight race at the moment, and I do look for where we are in the table after every game. But our focus is on winning the next game, so we are trying to concentrate on each game as it comes."

May 4: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 13: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 18: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

May 21: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 24: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm