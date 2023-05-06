Premier League best bets: Trent Alexander-Arnold can fire vs Brentford at 9/1

Our tipster Jones Knows is sitting pretty on +41.5 points of profit for the season - can he add some more beef to the pot across the weekend?

How did we get on last weekend?

Two points lost as both bets went down in contrasting fashion.

Man City to beat Fulham and under 2.5 and over 3.5 goals in Leicester vs Everton wasn't far away at all from landing at 14/1 as City won 2-1 and a 2-2 was played out in one of the games of the season on Monday Night Football. Keeping faith with the goals angle in these six-pointer games seems to be a wise tactic this season.

And then there was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score and Chelsea to beat Arsenal at 9/1. A sackable offence probably.

Thankfully the evidence of being comfortably in the green for the season has kept the wolves from my door for another week.

P+L = +41.5

Since Jurgen Klopp tweaked Trent Alexander-Arnold's position ahead of the draw with Arsenal, Liverpool's performance levels have spiked - with much more emphasis on utilising his creative skills in a more central position. In his last six appearances, he is registering 17 per cent more touches in the centre of the pitch, while his touches down the right flank data has dropped by over 40 per cent.

Image: Liverpool vs Brentford live on Sky Sports

This tactical tweak to see Alexander-Arnold play more centrally is going to increase his goal and shots output over the longer-term. We started to see signs of it against Fulham in midweek, where he registered three shots, almost scoring with a daisy-cutter drive that whipped past the post. He's now had six shots in his last three games - all of which came from outside the box.

Liverpool

Brentford Saturday 6th May 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Next in town are Brentford, who are known to defend deep and allow opposition teams plenty of space outside their box. They have faced the most shots (214) and shots on target (69) from outside the box this season in the Premier League. This should see Alexander-Arnold drift into dangerous positions for strikes on goal, so the 9/1 for him to score from outside the box has big potential. Remember, he is also on free-kicks which adds an extra avenue of attack for both bets.